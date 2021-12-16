ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
God Country

Cover picture for the articleBloody-Disgusting reports Netflix is developing a feature film based on Donny Cates’ comic book series, God Country. Directed by Jim Mickle (Stake Land), the story will follow “an aging man with dementia who acquires a mythical sword when a tornado blows through his town. While the sword cures him of his...

ComicBook

Star Wars Teases the Return of Another Beloved Legends Character to Canon

In the years following the release of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars fans were given a number of adventures full of compelling characters in what was then known as the Star Wars Expanded Universe. When Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, the studio relegated these characters and events to the Legends realm of the galaxy far, far away, though various narratives have found ways to bring these figures back into the fold. Back in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, one beloved figure was hinted at being brought back into canon, with Star Wars: Crimson Reign #1 teasing that this character could be an important part of the coming narrative to cement themselves more firmly in the official canon.
NME

Watch the first cinematic trailer for ‘Star Wars Eclipse’

Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream have revealed the cinematic trailer for new game Star Wars Eclipse – check it out below. Following speculation, it’s been confirmed that the branching action-adventure game is currently in early development and will see players explore the world of The High Republic, which is set roughly 200 years before the well-known cinematic events of The Skywalker Saga.
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on December 13

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Monday, Dec. 13 is topped by The Unforgivable, a heavy legal drama starring Sandra Bullock. It's followed by the 2017 faith drama The Shack at No. 2, the very Australian kids' movie Back to the Outback at No. 3, and the Gerard Butler-Jamie Foxx vigilante thriller Law Abiding Citizen at No. 4. The very British kids' movie Peter Rabbit 2 rounds out the top 5.
Collider

'Sweet Tooth' Showrunner Jim Mickle to Helm 'God Country' Movie Adaptation for Netflix

Sweet Tooth showrunner and EP Jim Mickle will be directing the movie adaptation of God Country for Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be based on the comic by Donny Cates. Mickle will co-write the film with Cates, who wrote the original six-issue series (with art by Geoff Shaw) that was published in 2017 by Image Comics. Cates has also worked on Marvel's Venom comics.
Empire

The Hand Of God Review

There’s an explosion of colour in The Hand Of God, director Paolo Sorrentino’s brazenly autobiographical love letter to the Italy of his youth, and a reckoning with the childhood experiences that changed his life. There’s an adorable breeziness to the first half, where everything is bright and everyone is fabulous, where Italy is to die for, and where familial banter takes no prisoners. Hormonal teenage boy Fabietto Schisa (Filippo Scotti) serves as Sorrentino’s fictional avatar, navigating this beguiling eco-system, and it’s an idiosyncratic, idyllic coming-of-age, to some extent recalling Bernardo Bertolucci’s Stealing Beauty. For quite some time, not much happens, and doesn’t need to: life just drifts by, and it’s a pleasure to behold, Sorrentino in love with everybody’s faces, and flooding it all with romantic, rose-tinted glasses.
c21media.net

Netflix to visit God Country with Legendary Entertainment, AfterShock Media

Netflix is partnering with prodco Legendary Entertainment and AfterShock Media on the adaptation of Donny Cates’ graphic novel God Country. Jim Mickle, who recently oversaw the Netflix original series Sweet Tooth, will direct from a screenplay adapted by himself and Cates. The film will follow an aging man with...
AFP

Can Spider-Man swing to Hollywood's rescue with 'No Way Home'?

With great power comes great responsibility -- and so Spider-Man is being called upon to save Hollywood and movie theaters once again, with analysts eyeing the pandemic era's first potential billion-dollar-grossing film. Analysts said it is no coincidence that Sony, the only "traditional" big studio in Hollywood to not have its own streaming service, will likely soon have the two biggest openings of the pandemic. 
Gizmodo

The Matrix Resurrections

Neo refuses to take the red pill in another new clip from The Matrix Resurrections. Elsewhere, no less than Danny Trejo himself takes on La Llorona in the trailer for The Legend of La Llorona, coming to VOD January 11. Servant. A new trailer reveals the third season of Servant...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sony Moves to Block Significant ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Leaks

Significant segments of Spider-Man: No Way Home were leaked online Wednesday morning — and Sony worked as quickly as possible to snuff them out. Large sections of the highly anticipated film began popping up on YouTube via innocuous Spider-Man searches; the algorithm naturally then suggested similar pirated footage. The Hollywood Reporter will not reveal the exact nature of the leaks, but they were significant, legitimate spoilers. One such leaked segment was nearly 10 minutes of the film. A lion’s share of the leaks had foreign subtitles while some had a foreign dub. The quality ranged from super grainy to quite clear. Sony worked diligently to...
Variety

James Cameron and Denis Villeneuve Talk ‘Avatar,’ ‘Dune’ and the Future of Movies

At first, Denis Villeneuve can’t hide his nerves, and sense of wonder, when he meets James Cameron (over international Zoom, with Villeneuve in Los Angeles and Cameron in New Zealand). “It’s an honor for me to talk with you,” the 54-year-old director of “Arrival” tells the 67-year-old director of “Aliens.” “I’ve been a massive fan of your work, sir, since … a long time.” “Don’t make me feel too old now,” Cameron replies with a smile. Soon enough, though, these two celebrated directors are geeking out like old friends. Cameron repeatedly praises Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel “Dune” — about...
NPR

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' mixes fun and fan service

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, we spend time with some familiar characters. The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker and Zendaya as MJ, and, this time, also brings in Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), plus an array of villains who'll already be familiar to fans of the franchise. But the film is more complicated than that, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe delves deeper into the mysteries of the Multiverse.
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Will Shake Up ‘Star Wars’

Most people working at Disney+ had no idea this was coming. When the second-season finale of The Mandalorian aired on Dec. 18, 2020, a mid-credits scene revealed a spinoff series titled The Book of Boba Fett. That this happened just a week after Disney had revealed 10 new Star Wars shows in development during its Investor Day livestream made the announcement all the more baffling — didn’t the company just present its Star Wars slate? Is The Mandalorian canceled? Confused reporters flooded the email inboxes of equally confused publicists, and showrunner Jon Favreau was quickly booked on Good Morning America to clear...
CinemaBlend

Netflix Is Bringing Another A+ Comic Book To Life With Sweet Tooth Co-Creator

With the genre-mashing and surprisingly adorable Sweet Tooth serving as one of Netflix's biggest hits of all time, it makes sense that the streaming service's execs would be keen on working with co-creator Jim Mickle for another adaptation of an acclaimed comic book series. So it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that the studio has swooped in to be the exclusive home for Mickle’s upcoming project, a feature take on the gloriously fantastical and violent adventure God Country from Legendary and AfterShock Media.
GamesRadar+

Sadako from Ringu is crawling out of her well for a Dead by Daylight crossover

A Dead by Daylight Ringu crossover has been announced, with a big new chapter adding a new killer and more in March 2022. Details are light, but Dead by Daylight director Mathieu Côté says the expansion is "intensely dark and troubling" and "a real heart-pounding experience." Interestingly, the Ringu crossover is partly based on the 1991 novel of the same name by Kōji Suzuki, which inspired the 1998 Japanese feature film and 2002 American remake starring Naomi Watts.
IGN

FreakAngels - Official Trailer

Welcome to Whitechapel: last bastion of humanity. Six years ago, the world "ended" in a single, apocalyptic event, trapping Great Britain behind a mysterious dome of purple energy. London's last neighborhood has persevered thanks to the protection of the "FreakAngels" - a small group of psychically-powered twenty-three-year-olds. Their fragile peace becomes threatened, however, when an exiled friend returns, exposing past conspiracies and new conflicts within their fractured, makeshift family. Can Whitechapel survive? FreakAngels is a new Crunchyroll Original series based on the hit, post-apocalyptic graphic novel series of the same name. The full series (all nine episodes) will premiere on January 27 on Crunchyroll across 200 countries and territories, with subtitles available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Russian, and Arabic. Hiroshi Shimizu (MEGALOBOX, Blue Exorcist, Lupin III) is on board as Character Designer with Osamu Masuyama serving as Art Director (Made in Abyss, Studio Ghibli).
The Hollywood Reporter

J.K. Rowling Credit Is Nearly Invisible in New ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Trailer

It would take some kind of magic to spot J.K. Rowling’s name in the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.  The Harry Potter author is the film’s producer and co-screenwriter (not to mention the creator of the Wizarding World franchise), yet the only reference to Rowling is an extraordinarily tiny publishing rights mention at the very bottom of the video’s final title card. It’s a big switch from how studio Warner Bros. showcased Rowling in prior trailers for the franchise. For instance, here’s Rowling name midway through the trailer for 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. In 2018’s The...
Variety

‘Lord of the Rings’ at 20: Why Peter Jackson’s Trilogy Was One of Hollywood’s Riskiest Projects Ever

After success with several small-scale films, Peter Jackson in 1992 told Variety he was looking for a project “that will really push me.” He found something that surpassed everyone’s expectations. This month marks the 20th anniversary of Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings,” which kicked off the 2001-2003 film trilogy based on the books by J.R.R. Tolkien. In 2000, Jackson told Variety “LOTR” was “the Holy Grail of filmmaking, a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” In retrospect, handing this massive project to Jackson seems like a no-brainer: great material for a great filmmaker. But in fact, there were so many unknown...
Twinfinite

Book of Boba Fett “The Return” Trailer Teases the Bounty Hunter’s Rise

The Book of Boba Fett is almost here, as the legendary Star Wars bounty hunter is set to arrive on Disney+ in just a few short weeks on Dec. 29. To celebrate his return, Disney has been releasing a slew of short teaser videos that highlight what fans can expect regarding Boba Fett’s journey amongst the criminal underworld of Tatooine.
Siliconera

Netflix Announces Bubble Anime from Attack on Titan Studio

Netflix announced Bubble, a new anime film to call its own, from the studio that animated Attack on Titan. The film will be produced by Wit Studio. It produced the first four seasons of the Attack on Titan. (The ongoing final season is being produced by studio Mappa.) Along with...
