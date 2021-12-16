God Country

Welcome to Whitechapel: last bastion of humanity. Six years ago, the world "ended" in a single, apocalyptic event, trapping Great Britain behind a mysterious dome of purple energy. London's last neighborhood has persevered thanks to the protection of the "FreakAngels" - a small group of psychically-powered twenty-three-year-olds. Their fragile peace becomes threatened, however, when an exiled friend returns, exposing past conspiracies and new conflicts within their fractured, makeshift family. Can Whitechapel survive? FreakAngels is a new Crunchyroll Original series based on the hit, post-apocalyptic graphic novel series of the same name. The full series (all nine episodes) will premiere on January 27 on Crunchyroll across 200 countries and territories, with subtitles available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Russian, and Arabic. Hiroshi Shimizu (MEGALOBOX, Blue Exorcist, Lupin III) is on board as Character Designer with Osamu Masuyama serving as Art Director (Made in Abyss, Studio Ghibli).
Comments / 0