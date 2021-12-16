God Country

In the years following the release of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars fans were given a number of adventures full of compelling characters in what was then known as the Star Wars Expanded Universe. When Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, the studio relegated these characters and events to the Legends realm of the galaxy far, far away, though various narratives have found ways to bring these figures back into the fold. Back in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, one beloved figure was hinted at being brought back into canon, with Star Wars: Crimson Reign #1 teasing that this character could be an important part of the coming narrative to cement themselves more firmly in the official canon.

