Mexican peso firms 1% after c.bank hikes rates; Aeromexico dives 50%

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso jumped on Thursday on a larger-than-expected central bank rate hike in response to rising inflation, while most other Latin American currencies firmed against a sliding dollar.

Mexico's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.50%, seeking to keep price pressures in check with inflation running high. The increase was higher than expectations of a 25 bps hike.

The peso , which was up about 0.6% at 20.87 per dollar before the rate hike, rallied as much as 1.2% to 20.749. The currency was last at 20.79.

"The outlook for Mexico is fairly strong because the tightening cycle coincides very well with the growth that we expect to see in 2022," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Mexico's annual inflation in November quickened more than expected to 7.37%, its highest level since early 2001, compared with 6.24% in October.

While the base case is for the central bank to hike to 6.5% by end 2022, if monetary policy in the United States becomes tighter than expected, Mexico may have to hike more rapidly, reaching 6.5% by June, said Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at TS Lombard.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled as many as three rate hikes in 2022.

While higher U.S. rates are expected to weigh on emerging markets, the Fed's plans for tapering appeared to be largely priced in by markets.

Mexican carrier Aeromexico (AEROMEX.MX) slumped 50.7% after it said an unnamed third party would make a tender offer valuing its outstanding shares at a fraction of their previous market price as part of its efforts to emerge from bankruptcy.

The planned tender offer will offer 0.01 peso for each outstanding share.

Elsewhere, Turkey's lira dropped more than 5% to a record low of more than 15 to the dollar after the Turkish central bank cut rates by an expected 100 basis points (bps) to 14%, and signaled that it would pause its easing cycle.

Most other Latam currencies gained, with Brazil's real , firming 0.7%.

Brazil central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said that the country's monetary tightening cycle may have longer to go, until inflation expectations are back on track, while director of international affairs Fernanda Guardado said Brazilian inflation might have peaked in November.

Worsening financial conditions in the country caused the central bank to more than halve its 2022 economic growth outlook to 1%.

Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said the International Monetary Fund will end its mission in Brazil in June 2022, adding that the institution has been consistently wrong on its economic forecasts. read more

Argentina's economy expanded 11.9% on a year-on-year basis in the third quarter, the country's statistics agency said, in line with expectations of a sharp rebound from the 10.2% contraction in the same period last year.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Reporting by Ambar Warrick, Shashank Nayar and Susan Mathew; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.