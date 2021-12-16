ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roadburn 2022 adds Arabrot, Lustmord, Karin Park, Year of No Light, LLNN, Huntsmen, more

By Andrew Sacher
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRoadburn has once again added more artists to its 2022 lineup. It'll include a Pelagic Records showcase featuring Lustmord & Karin Park (together and separately), Arabrot, Year of No Light, LLNN (performing Unmaker), Bruit≤, and...

Roadburn 2022 Makes Third Lineup Announcement

I guess we could go on and on about badass festival lineups — and in a way, it feels very, very good to even think that’s true — but you’ll pardon me if I sort of bow under the spectacle here and just say I’m glad Warhorse are getting another chance to go to Roadburn after 2020 falling apart, and that Tau and the Drones of Praise will play. The latter not the least because it gives me an excuse to revisit their set from earlier this year at Roadburn Redux in putting this post together. I hope they play right before the devastating LLNN, but either way, it’s great that along with the huger acts like Lingua Ignota, Emma Ruth Rundle, Russian Circles, and so on, Roadburn remains committed to forward-thinking artists of such various stripes. See also Oslo Tapes playing the Pelagic showcase with Årabrot headlining.
FESTIVAL
Scenario A (mem Closer, Lord Snow, Coma Regalia) release debut LP ‘Tired Device’ (listen)

If you're into the current wave of screamo, you should not miss this just-released album by Scenario A, who are a brand new band with some very familiar faces: Closer's Ryann Slauson, Coma Regalia's Shawn Decker, and Lord Snow's Steph Maldonado (who also plays in Plague Walker with Shawn). The 10-song LP dropped today on Middle-Man Records, and it's a very appealing fusion of harsh, shrieked screamo and upbeat, catchy post-hardcore. It's super raw, but there are some really bright guitar melodies coming through, and more so than the members' other bands, this is music to dance to. Stream the whole LP below.
MUSIC
Tour news: Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Baroness, Together Pangea, Yves Tumor, more

BOBBY WEIR & WOLF BROS (DON WAS, JAY LANE AND JEFF CHIMENTI) The Grateful Dead's Bobby Weir & The Wolf Bros (Don Was, Jay Lane and Jeff Chimenti) will release Live In Colorado on February 18 via Third Man, which is their first ever vinyl collection of recorded material. They'll also be heading out on tour in 2022. The run happens in March and performances will also features The Wolfpack along with Barry Sless on pedal steel. Stops include Nashville, Milwaukee, Chicago, Asheville, Pittsburgh, and more. Head here for all dates.
MUSIC
Tangerine Dream Detail New Album 'Raum' Built From Edgar Froese's Demo Archive

Tangerine Dream has announced a new album titled Raum. It will be the second LP since the passing of Tangerine Dream founder Edgar Froese in 2015. For the LP, the three members of Tangerine Dream, Thorsten Quaeschning, Hoshiko Yamane and Paul Frick sourced Edgar Froese's archive of demos made between 1977 and 2013. They used his Cubase arrangements and Otari tapes for the project.
MUSIC
Kim Gordon & Loren Connors announce NYC duo performance

Kim Gordon and guitarist Loren Connors performed together as a duo at ISSUE Project Room in December of 2014, and they'll reprise that collaboration for another upcoming ISSUE show, their 2022 Opening. This one happens on Saturday, January 22 at First Unitarian Congregational Society, and also features a set from Connors and Italian guitarist Alessandra Novaga, and a solo Dreamcrusher performance. Tickets are on sale now.
MUSIC
Wolf Parade playing ‘Apologies to the Queen Mary’ in full at California shows

The 2022 edition of Pasadena, CA's Just Like Heaven was announced in June, and includes Wolf Parade, performing their acclaimed 2005 debut Apologies to the Queen Mary in full. The band have now announced two more California shows in May where they'll perform the album: May 20 at The Troubadour in Los Angeles, and May 22 at August Hall in San Francisco. Tickets to the two new dates go on sale Friday, December 17 at 10 AM local, with a presale starting Wednesday, December 15 at 10 AM (use the password APOLOGIES).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Underoath’s Spencer Chamberlain goes alt-pop with new slo/tide project (watch a new video)

Not only do Underoath have a new album, Voyeurist, arriving in January, lead vocalist Spencer Chamberlain has also launched a new solo project, slo/tide. Spencer previously experimented with less heavy music in his band Sleepwave, but slo/tide is an even further departure from Underoath. It embraces the anthemic, festival-sized alt-pop of bands like CHVRCHES, Glass Animals, or Sir Sly, the latter of whom he collaborated with on his debut single "Neck High," and Spencer proves to be just as much of a natural at this kind of music as he is at metalcore.
MUSIC
We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
Remembering George Harrison: Watch Final Full Concert At Royal Albert Hall In 1992

It’s been 20 years since George Harrison sadly died in Los Angeles due to complications from cancer. He was just 58 years old. Harrison was born on February 25, 1943 in Liverpool, England where he helped form The Beatles in 1960 with John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Ringo Starr joined the band in 1962. Just one year later, George and The Beatles made their first appearance at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall.
MUSIC
Megadeth's new album The Sick, the Dying and the Dead is “super-close” to being released, Dave Mustaine says

Megadeth's 16th studio album, The Sick, the Dying and the Dead, has been fully mastered and is “super-close” to being released, according to frontman Dave Mustaine. “We're super-close to having The Sick, the Dying and the Dead out,” Mustaine tells a fan in a new video message on Cameo (transcribed by Blabbermouth). “We've been mixing and mastering it, and the mastering was done yesterday. So now it's off to the label, and pretty soon it's gonna be in your hands.”
MUSIC
Paul Weller cancels remaining 2021 tour dates due to COVID case in band

Paul Weller has cancelled his remaining UK tour dates “due to a band member testing positive for COVID-19”. The former Jam frontman hit the road last month in support of his latest solo album, ‘Fat Pop (Volume 1)’, which came out in May. So far, he’s played in Oxford, Liverpool, Sheffield, Glasgow and other cities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Report: Bruce Springsteen Prepping European Spring Tour

Bruce Springsteen fans are eagerly awaiting the roll out of his first E Street Band dates since 2017. “The Boss,” who earlier this year performed an encore run of his Springsteen On Broadway show at Manhattan's St. James Theatre, has remarked that 2022 would likely be when the full band would hit the road.
MUSIC
VIDEO: Tania Grinberg singing Yiddish Hanukkah song, ‘Eight Candles’

A new video has been released, featuring the Brazilian composer and singer Tania Grinberg singing the Yiddish Hanukkah song, “Akht likhtlekh” (Eight Candles). The song, which was written by the late Yiddish poet and songwriter, Beyle Schaechter-Gottesman, has a folksy quality to it and is easy enough for kids to learn. The video, which was produced by the Forverts, includes English subtitles.
MUSIC
Pink Floyd Quietly Releases 12 Rare 1970–1972 Concerts On Streaming Services [Listen]

Careful with those tapes, Eugune; this week saw Pink Floyd unceremoniously upload 12 rare live concerts from 1970–1972 to streaming services. These bootleg recordings hear the British psych juggernauts exploring their early material as well as previewing what would form 1973’s The Dark Side of the Moon. Recorded...
MUSIC
Iron Maiden Announce Fall 2022 ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ North American Tour Dates

English heavy metal band Iron Maiden is returning to North America in the Fall of 2022 for the first time since the pandemic. Their 2022 “Legacy Of The Beast” tour will bring the English rockers across the US and Canada from September 11 in El Paso, Texas to October 27 in Tampa, Florida. Presale tickets will begin to sell on December 5, and all remaining tickets not sold out in presale will go on sale on December 10. During the tour, Trivium will be the special guests from the El Paso tour date until the Spokane tour date on September 30. The band Within Temptation will be the guests from The Sioux Falls tour date on October 3 to the Tampa tour date on October 27. During the tour, they will go through many of their old classics, as well as play new material from their most recent album Senjutsu. The “Legacy Of The Beast” tour has been a tour that Iron Maiden has played before, and the 2022 version is just the updated version of it. The show is produced by Live Nation.
MUSIC
Polish National Opera to Present New ‘La Bohème’

On Dec. 3, the Polish National Opera will showcase a new production of Puccini’s “La Bohème.”. The production will be directed by Barbara Wysocka who says “La Bohème is a story about great emotions, breakups, and returns, about ruthless destiny and loss. What will be the most important in this staging? The image of the artist community in the landscape of a big city, the theme of illness as the “night side of life” and the story of love that does not always win and sometimes loses to illness and death.”
THEATER & DANCE

