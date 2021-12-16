ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Jacob Roloff’s Wife Isabel Rock Defends Decision to Keep Son Mateo Private

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSWns_0dOYF5d700
Jacob Roloff and Isabel Rock Courtesy of Jacob Roloff/Instagram

Privacy, please! Jacob Roloff and his wife, Isabel Rock, have kept details about their son, Mateo, private since his arrival — and the new parents are explaining why.

“We knew before we had him that we wanted to protect his privacy online,” Rock, 25, wrote via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 15, after one of her followers asked why she was “hesitant” to share information about her newborn. “How that looks was always going to change because you don’t know until you’re in it, how you’re going to feel, what you’re going to feel comfortable with sharing when baby is really here. Ultimately, Jacob said from the beginning that we would share very little about our kids and I agreed.”

The couple are “navigating that daily,” the artist went on to write. “[We’re] checking in with each other about comfortability and what we choose to share. As for the birth, I will probably share eventually, but it will be focused on me and my experience of course and less about the baby.”

Jacob, 24, announced on December 6 that his wife had welcomed their infant. “My wife is a superhero my son is an angel and all nurses are saints goodnight,” the Little People, Big World alum tweeted at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4esOdf_0dOYF5d700
Courtesy of Isabel Rock/Instagram

Rock shared their son’s name via Instagram in a black-and-white Instagram post five days later, writing, “Mateo Tomás is here and he’s perfect. He came one week ago 12/4 at 12:40 am. Our birth story didn’t go as planned; as we know life rarely ever does. These past few weeks have shown me what true surrender and trust looks like. I have never been more hands on my knees afraid and I have also never known a love so big. Seeing Jacob as a father is the most heartwarming thing I have ever witnessed. Being a mother is the most myself I have ever felt. Through all of this, I am just affirmed now more than ever that our angels are always looking out for us.”

On Tuesday, December 14, the new mom explained the meaning behind their baby boy’s name.

“It happens to honor Jacob’s dad, [Matthew Roloff], since it is the Spanish version of the name Matthew,” Rock captioned a photo of a Christmas ornament. “We looked it up and found out the name Mateo means, ‘God’s gift’ or ‘gift from God.’ Which is incredibly fitting for our boy, who is a gift to so many in so many ways. His middle name, Tomás, is a Chilean family name. It is my cousin, my dad’s and my late brother’s name.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram Stories#Big World
The Hollywood Gossip

Khloe Kardashian Blasts Instagram Trolls: STFU About My Daughter!

Khloe Kardashian has been in the public eye for her entire adult life. So she's equipped herself to handle the slings and arrows that are hurled at her daily by a never-ending procession of vicious trolls. But Khloe's daughter didn't ask to be born into a life of non-stop scrutiny...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Distracted By Robyn’s Eyebrows

It was supposed to be a Reddit thread dedicated to Sister Wives and Robyn’s son, Solomon. Kody implemented stricter COVID guidelines because two of his children were sick at young ages. His daughter with Christine, Truely, suffered kidney issues as a toddler. Furthermore, Solomon, Kody’s first biological son with Robyn, had RSV as a baby. When viewers and fans took to Reddit to inquire more about Solomon’s lung problems, a photo of Robyn accompanied it. Unfortunately, not much was discussed regarding RSV as all the focus was on one thing- Robyn’s eyebrows.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bossip

Could It Be A Boy? Jeezy Predicts He & Jeannie Mai Jenkins Are Having A Snowman Son

The ladies of The Real threw their co-host and first-time mom, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, a surprise baby shower on the show Friday. Not only did they surprise the television host with a shower but they also brought out a special guest to complete the celebration. Yes you guessed it, The Real brought out Jeannie’s husband, Jeezy and the tears immediately started flowing.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Audrey Roloff’s Newborn Son Has Tongue Tie Procedure Amid Her Breast-Feeding Struggles

Nearly one month after his arrival, Audrey Roloff’s son, Radley, underwent a tongue tie procedure. “We decided to fix Radley’s tongue tie,” the Little People, Big World alum, 31, told her Instagram followers on Monday, December 6. “If you haven’t been following me for a while, you don’t know about my history with my kids having tongue and lip ties and my breast-feeding issues and mastitis because of that. [So] we decided to fix it.”
WOMEN'S HEALTH
E! News

Why Tami Roman Gave Her Husband Permission to Have a Baby with Another Woman

Watch: EXCLUSIVE! Evelyn Lozada Details Leaving "Basketball Wives" - Just The Sip. Tami Roman is getting candid about her plans to expand her family. The 51-year-old actress revealed on a recent episode of The Real that she and husband Reggie Youngblood have taken "a pause" on their surrogacy plans and, instead, she has "offered" him an opportunity to "go find someone to have a child with."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy