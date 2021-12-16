Mental Health During The Holidays

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Jason Strong was young, healthy and worked out twice a day. The 39-year-old Aurora man is just now recovering from a 78 day battle with COVID-19 that left him near death.
“It doesn’t matter how big or strong or in shape you are, it gets you,” said Strong from his ICU bed at the Medical Center of Aurora. He entered the hospital Sept. 27 after contracting COVID-19 and was soon on a ventilator.
“He was very, very sick. Close to death,” said Dr. Chakraehar Kotaru, a pulmonologist and critical care doctor who cared for Strong. “It can happen to...
