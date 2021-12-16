ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Mental Health During The Holidays

 17 hours ago

spectrumlocalnews.com

Western New Yorker connects mental and physical health during emergency calls

Decades ago, when he was 21, Peter Chiavetta — the son of the founders of the chicken BBQ staple, Chiavetta's — witnessed a car crash that altered his life. “I missed a car head-on by a foot,” he said. “It hit the car behind me head-on and split the car open, and there were three young men inside the car. One of them yelled for help. The other two dead already. And I was helpless. I was standing there with a fire extinguisher and knew nothing.”
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Review finds significant barriers in shift to remote mental health services during pandemic

A systematic review looking at mental health care provided by phone and video call (remote care) during the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that many service users were able to continue accessing some support but that the shift to remote care presented significant barriers to certain groups. Researchers are calling for further examination into the effects of telemental health on groups at risk of digital exclusion and for better evidence on long-term impacts.
MENTAL HEALTH
redmond-reporter.com

Surgeon General sounds alarm on mental health in young people during pandemic

The U.S. Surgeon General has issued a Surgeon General’s Advisory to raise awareness of mental health impacts on youth in the country during the pandemic and other potential environmental and societal influences. “The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically altered young peoples’ experiences at home, at school, and in the community. The...
MENTAL HEALTH
WLUC

GLRC Outpatient Services gives tips for managing mental health during winter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Recovery Centers Outpatient Services says mental health can be an issue for some during the winter months. People tend to isolate themselves more during the season with less daylight and correlating snow storms. The holidays can also be a stressful time for some, specifically not being with family or dealing with loss.
MENTAL HEALTH
stateofreform.com

Demand for pediatric mental health services increased in Maryland during pandemic, study finds

The demand for pediatric mental health services, particularly for more complex diagnoses, increased in Maryland during the COVID-19 pandemic according to a study from Psychiatric Services released this week. Amie F. Bettencourt, Ph.D, assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, led the research effort,...
MARYLAND STATE
