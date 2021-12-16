ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Masks level playing field for hospitality workers

By Becky Kramer,
wsu.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePULLMAN, Wash. – While attractive hospitality workers typically earn higher customer service scores than their peers, wearing face masks – a practice widely adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic – levels the playing field, a new study says. “People’s impressions of physical attractiveness are based mostly on...

news.wsu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
khqa.com

Hospital workers prepare for another COVID surge

NEW BLOOMFIELD — “This last year has been the toughest of the tough." The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Missouri have been increasing over the past few weeks, and health officials say another surge is near to challenge an exhausted health care workforce. “After two surges,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Health
Local
Washington Industry
Local
Washington Health
Pullman, WA
Business
Pullman, WA
Industry
deseret.com

The omicron variant symptoms you might miss

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has started to spread throughout the United States, raising concern among health experts that not everyone will identify their infection. Professor Tim Spector, who helps run the ZOE COVID symptoms app and study, recently said testing has become more important with the omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Proctor & Gamble Recalls More Than 30 Kinds Of Dry Shampoo, Aerosol Spray Products

BOSTON (CBS) — Proctor & Gamble Co. is recalling more than 30 different kinds of dry shampoo and aerosol spray products. The affected brands in the recall include Pantene, Aussie, Hair Food, Waterless, and Herbal Essences. There are concerns with some of these products over the levels of benzene, which is a chemical linked to cancer. “Following recent reports that indicated traces of benzene in some aerosol spray products, we began a review of our total portfolio of aerosol products,” wrote Proctor & Gamble in a statement. “While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.” The FDA has not received any reports of illnesses or other adverse events related to this recall. The full list of products being recalled can be found here. Last month, Procter & Gamble Co. issued a recall for more than a dozen Old Spice and Secret-branded aerosol deodorants and sprays, warning that the products could contain benzene.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Surveys#Real Estate#Level Playing Field#Taco Bell#Chinese#Shanghai Business School
SPY

SPY Guide: How to Clean, Disinfect and Sanitize Every Type of Face Mask

After almost two years of COVID-19 being a daily occurence in all of our lives, I’m sure I don’t have to remind you that face masks are imperative in slowing the spread, especially with new, more contagious variants on the rise. Getting vaccinated, staying socially distanced and wearing a face mask regularly can help keep everyone safe and healthy, especially now that winter is here. There are plenty of face masks available nowadays from athletic face masks to face masks for kids, cloth face masks and even formal PPE designed for playing dress up. One thing all of these masks have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Industry
The Baltimore Sun

Never mind holiday hiring; Maryland retailers scramble to attract scarce workers

With no end in sight to pandemic-fueled labor shortages, longtime shop owner Bridget Quinn Stickline knew she could face a bumpy ride when she opened a new store concept in August. Girlhero, a teen apparel store in Lutherville’s Green Spring Station, needed attentive store workers to succeed, but Stickline found her usual pool of college students diminished, with openings outweighing ...
MARYLAND STATE
contagionlive.com

Navigating COVID-19 During the Holiday Season

Planning travel and social gatherings as Omicron gathers steam requires extra preparation and a degree of flexibility. What a difference a year makes. Vaccines were still on the horizon last December, meaning many people spent the holidays hunkered down apart from loved ones. Now that 61.1% of the country is fully vaccinated, with all but the youngest children eligible, the definition of a safer holiday looks different. The availability of vaccines–including booster shots–as well PCR and antigen COVID-19 tests means more people may be ready to travel and get together. A recent press briefing sponsored by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) featured expert advice for laying out a holiday plan that takes into account individual and collective needs and risk tolerance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Freethink

Frontline healthcare workers are going to receive psilocybin therapy

The University of Washington School of Medicine has begun to enroll frontline healthcare workers in a small study testing the effects of psychedelic-assisted therapy for depression and anxiety. The pandemic has taken a toll, physically and psychologically, on workers in an already stressful profession. “We’re looking for doctors, nurses and...
MENTAL HEALTH
reviewofoptometry.com

2021 Income: Back on the Playing Field

With COVID-19 now an established part of everyday life, optometry like every other profession was forced to adjust and find its way in the “new normal”—or be left behind. Luckily, only 25% of ODs who responded to our annual income survey felt COVID had more of a financial impact this year than last—due to factors like temporary practice closures, decreased patient volume and corresponding exam fee revenues, reduced product sales, increased expenses for PPE, disinfection and added cost of staff training and rehiring—with just 32% noting that their income decreased as a result.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy