When Christmas rolls around we all know it because we see Christmas lights on people's houses, Christmas commercials on tv, and Christmas bills starting to pile up, but what is the one thing that really makes it Christmas for your family? We asked Mike and Tricia listeners what was the one thing that they had to do or else it just isn't Christmas for them. For my family it's getting together for lunch at a restaurant and just relaxing together. We didn't get the chance to do that last year because of COVID and this year we are playing it safe and doing this tradition at home, but we will still have our Christmas lunch and that's what makes it Christmas to our family.

