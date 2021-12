Five Montana public libraries will be welcoming a bear or two in a plan to encourage early reading. And no, there won't be any live bears in the building. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Montana State Library have a new Trunk program called "Ready 2 Read Goes Wild Bear Trunk." The trunks are full of materials, including a bear skull and a sample of fur. The libraries which get them can then check out the trunks to people who want to use the material to help share language, literacy and nature with children aged 3 to 7. (It even can be used with adults).

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO