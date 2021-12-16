ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Melania Trump Launches NFT Venture, Releases Creepy Art of Her ‘Cobalt Blue Eyes’

By Allison Quinn
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Melania Trump has jumped on the crypto bandwagon with the launch of her own NFT platform, to be powered by the flailing MAGA social network known as Parler. In a statement announcing the venture...

