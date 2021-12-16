Melania Trump Launches NFT Venture, Releases Creepy Art of Her ‘Cobalt Blue Eyes’

First lady Jill Biden has had an especially stylish 2021—and, as it comes to a close, we’re looking back at her top fashion moments this year.
Dr. Biden has embraced her new role as first lady in utterly sharp fashion, wearing versatile pieces like overcoats, shift dresses and comfortable sweaters that can easily be mixed and matched. Favoring jewel tones, neutrals and garden-worthy floral prints, she frequently sources from American brands like Jonathan Cohen, Oscar de la Renta and Michael Kors. Regardless of the season or silhouette, Biden’s outfits frequently prove that timeless style is here to stay.
When it comes to...
