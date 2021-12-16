ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malta, NY

Malta contractor charged with grand larceny

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGTzA_0dOYBrcE00

MALTA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A contractor from Malta has been charged with grand larceny in the third degree, which is a felony. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Justin Traver, 33, was arrested on December 15 on an arrest warrant.

Police: Saratoga man arrested for stealing car

Traver is accused of receiving a $7,900 deposit in August 2020 from someone who hired him as a contractor and then not performing the work. Police said Traver was using the company name JT Concrete at the time.

Traver was processed and is set to appear in Malta Town Court at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saratoga County, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Crime & Safety
Malta, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Malta, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Larceny#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy