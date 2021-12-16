Malta contractor charged with grand larceny

MALTA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A contractor from Malta has been charged with grand larceny in the third degree, which is a felony. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Justin Traver, 33, was arrested on December 15 on an arrest warrant.

Traver is accused of receiving a $7,900 deposit in August 2020 from someone who hired him as a contractor and then not performing the work. Police said Traver was using the company name JT Concrete at the time.

Traver was processed and is set to appear in Malta Town Court at a later date.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.