Society

Everyone matters

Mining Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAside from the natural beauty of this rugged land that we enjoy, there once was a more profound sense of community, not typical of contemporary America, in this place that we all call home. Though I worked as a professor, I never sensed much of a town/gown divide that...

www.miningjournal.net

northwestgeorgianews.com

Spiritual matters

We love the manger scene at Christmas, don’t we? Ever since St. Francis of Assisi made the first one in 1223, Christians of all sorts have loved seeing the tender scene of the stable at Bethlehem. Tiny Nativity sets on our coffee tables. Carved wooden family heirlooms under our Christmas trees. Large realistic statuary in front of the altar of our church. We love the sight of all the animals gathered into the stable around the manger. We see the shepherds there, running in from their flocks to worship the newborn baby. The angels who proclaimed His birth hover nearby, trumpets in hand, trailing banners that read, “Gloria In Excelsis Deo.” The sweet old man leaning on his staff must be St. Joseph. A misreading of Scripture sometimes places the three wise men in the Nativity scene too, though it was probably at least a couple of years later that they made their appearance. Every manger scene features the Blessed Virgin Mary looking down lovingly at her newborn son. Even the most spartan Christian denominations trot out a Nativity scene at Christmas. No one could object to these warm and fuzzy images. And then, there’s the baby—tiny and perfect and cooing up at His mother and foster father. Just looking at Him gives us a warm glow, a feeling that all is right with the world once more. We look at this idyllic scene and smile.
RELIGION
ktswblog.net

The Course Everyone Should Take

College is recognized as the most significant opportunity to become familiar with the world around you, not only through education and prospective contributions to the workforce but through interacting with the community and applying classroom knowledge while doing so. The problem is, not every program equips students with an in-depth...
COLLEGES
seattleschools.org

JAMS Black Lives Matter Hoodies

ASB and our Leadership class are selling Jane Addams Black Lives Matter hoodies. Our student leaders wanted to do this project because they wanted to acknowledge, and honor lost lives and support a local Black mother& daughter owned business. These hoodies are on sale for pre-order on SchoolPay: JAMS Black...
SOCIETY
Dothan Eagle

Require vaccine for everyone

I lived in Houston County for 44 years and still read the Dothan Eagle daily thanks to the E-Edition. As I read the newspaper each day, many articles report individuals from different walks of like who have lost their job or are being threatened to lose their job because the refuse to get the COVID vaccination.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Iowa State Daily

Bekkerus: Everyone needs therapy

If you’ve read my other columns, it should come as no surprise to you when I say I’m a huge advocate for taking care of your mental health and de-stigmatizing mental illnesses. You will also not be surprised when I say that we should all be in therapy. I’ve been...
MENTAL HEALTH
Food Network

For Chef Huda Mu’min, Kwanzaa Is a Celebration for Everyone

"It’s a holiday really just to reflect, learn about your fellow man’s culture, appreciate our foods, our contributions and really build community," she says. Kwanzaa is a relatively new holiday. It was established only 55 years ago in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, who was the chairman of Black Studies at California State University at the time. Dr. Karenga founded Kwanzaa, which is derived from a Swahili phrase meaning “first fruits”, with seven main principles in mind: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. These principles are meant to be reflected upon, and discussed, during the seven-day celebratory period of Kwanzaa, which also honors African American culture, history and community.
FOOD & DRINKS
Huntsville Item

COLUMN: What if politicians really had Christmas spirit?

It seems all the politicians are taking shots at one another and trying to top one another on making offensive statements. Neither the Republicans nor the Democrats have Christmas spirit this year. Both are name-calling, refusing to work together, and trying to gain political points. Of course, the role of leadership is to win and increase influence, but for once, I would like to see them all come together to attack common causes. Are our leaders too far apart ideologically that they refuse to be bigger than their parties? It's time for political leaders to put America above their own political aspirations.
POLITICS
higherperspectives.com

Be Careful Of These 5 Simple Phrases People Use To Manipulate You

People who have mastered the art of manipulation are some of the most elaborate story weavers, "misdirection's", evasive, and annoying people in the entire world. They know just what to say, how to say it, who to say it to, and what to do with them afterwards all in order to get what they want. These people have little to no concern for people's feelings or their lives altogether.
ARTS
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
pawtracks.com

5 telltale signs your cat loves you (for real)

You love your cat and view him as a member of your family, but does he feel the same way? Knowing how to tell if your cat loves you can be tricky, since cats don’t communicate love and affection in the same way that humans do. Your cat might appear standoffish and unaffectionate, but chances are he may be showing his love in his own special ways. Learning to recognize those signs can help you to better communicate with and appreciate your cat. If you want to better understand how your cat feels about you, a good place to start would be to recognize the following signs that your cat loves you.
PETS
dallassun.com

Top Christian scholar adds popular hobby to list of sins

One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
YOGA
TIME

The ‘First Thanksgiving’ Story Covers Up the All Too Real Violence in Early America

The 17th century is having a moment. In 2019, the world observed the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Virginia. This year marks 400 years since English Pilgrims and Wampanoags allegedly sat down to a three-day feast in territory the immigrants called Plymouth. These events have drawn extraordinary public attention . But each only makes sense when seen in the context of a century that defined enduring aspects of American life, especially European colonists’ efforts to take possession of Indigenous lands.
SOCIETY
wordonfire.org

The Immaculate Conception: It’s Complicated

For many today, the Immaculate Conception is more than a puzzle. The teaching that the mother of Jesus was preserved free from sin from her conception is, well, a source of irritation. As someone who was embedded in evangelical Christianity for fifty years, I get it. Among the objections, three...
RELIGION
South Florida Times

Black pastors not wanted in the courtroom particularly if you’re coming to pray!

The Black pastor in America must be one of the most dangerous and threatening non-violent forces in our nation. All he or she needs to do is simply show up and sit at the back of a Georgia courtroom. An earthquake must certainly erupt if he comforts a family going through a living hell caused by the tragic death of their loved one. Attorney Kevin Gough representing (William Roddie Bryan Jr.) one of three accused murderers in the case dealing with the tragic death of Ahmaud Arbery said, “I believe that’s intimidating and its an attempt to pressure, could be consciously or unconsciously, an attempt to pressure or influence the jury. We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here.”
RELIGION
The Week

The weird spiral of declining Christianity in America

The decline of American Christianity is continuing apace. The Pew Research Center reports today that the number of self-identified Christians has declined by 12 percentage points since 2012, while religious "nones" have grown by 10 points during that time. (Other surveys have shown similar drops.) Christians are still the dominant cultural group in America — at 63 percent of the population, they still have a two-to-one advantage over the non-religious — but they're not quite as dominant as they used to be.
RELIGION
lariatnews.com

The difference between codependency and interdependency in couples

The definition of a “healthy” relationship varies from couple to couple. Ideally, a relationship that is healthy is interdependent. A codependent relationship can become unhealthy fast, and is oftentimes hard to spot without an outside opinion or past experience. “There’re various aspects to a healthy relationship,” said Saddleback...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Telegraph

BLM urges boycott of white companies for 'Black Xmas'

Black Lives Matter has called on Christmas shoppers to boycott white companies as part of "Black Xmas". The Black Lives Matter Global Network announced on social media there should be no spending at companies owned by white people between Black Friday on November 26 and New Year's Day. It encouraged...
ECONOMY

