Free College Basketball Picks For Today 12/14/2021. Monmouth at Yale—Monmouth has covered all ten games this season. They have won eight of nine after their 56-52 win at Pittsburgh. Hawks shooting well from three at 36.6% and hold teams to 27.7% from beyond the arc. Monmouth 18th in the nation from the free throw line making 79.4%. Hawks outstanding with their two point defense as well. Yale trending poorly in their past five games shooting 40% while surrendering 47.2% from the field and 37.6% from three. Bulldogs have failed to cover six of their past eight with a straight up home loss to Stony Brook in this period. Play Monmouth -2.5.

