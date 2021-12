Products Finishing presents a special retrospective episode of its On the Line podcast, celebrating its first year. This marks the 13th episode of On The Line, Products Finishing’s podcast for coaters and finishers. PF launched OTL in January of 2021. It’s hard to believe we’ve been producing the podcast for a full year now. This year-long season of our podcast has taken some twists and turns in terms of our programming. The topics we set out to cover changed throughout the year as trends and topics in the finishing industry evolved. PF found the voice of the podcast to be a great way to dig deeper into some of the stories we covered in our print magazine — to hear the voices of those out in the field doing the work.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO