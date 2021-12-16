ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Iconic WeHo corner will be home to company that offers free PrEP online

By Brandon Garcia
 18 hours ago
Welcome to the gayborhood, MISTR. MISTR, an app that offers free PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and related services online, is reportedly setting up shop in West Hollywood. The gay owned and operated company is taking up residence at 802 N. San Vicente Blvd., on the northeast corner of Santa Monica Blvd., where...

