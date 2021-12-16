Iconic WeHo corner will be home to company that offers free PrEP online

When World AIDS Day lands in the middle of the week and the middle[?] of a pandemic it can easily be forgotten or avoided. There is a way to take a moment, on your phone or computer to fathom the loss from HIV. Go to www.AIDSWatch.org and hang out a few minutes. If you give it thirty minutes you will see a name you know. You know more people than have died from AIDS than you know. The list of the famous is infamous. Liberace’s family fought hard to keep AIDS out of his obituary. Tommy Lasorda Jr. passed early. Freddy Mercury is the most submitted name to the project. You cannot add a name for this year’s roster, it’s off and running. You can after the first of the new year. There is never a fee nor will there ever be a fee to add a name to remember.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO