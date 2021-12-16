Leafy Greens

Bob Dylan was spot-on when he sang, "You don't need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows." He was also spot-on when he sang, "A hard rain's gonna fall," though hard rains don’t fall as often as they once did in the hills and valleys of Sonoma County where drought has become the new normal. Huge weather events— once referred to as “Pineapple Expresses” and now usually described as “Atmospheric Rivers”—have been around for a while, but they seem to take place more frequently now than in the past. The data isn’t conclusive. Still, an atmospheric river can occur during a year of intense drought. Not long ago, the Russian River flooded during a season of below average precipitation. Welcome to the wacky world of weather.

