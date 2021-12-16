Leafy Greens

Much of America’s efforts to grow a more sustainable food system have historically targeted land use. The past year’s reports of overfishing, rising sea levels, and plastic pollution, however, have forced many to reckon with the exploitation of our oceans as well. As a result, consumers are seeking sea-friendly food products: Alt-seafood sales rose 23 percent in 2020 and sales of sustainable frozen seafood products were up 26 percent in 2021. The movement will evolve in 2022 by welcoming a great wave of sustainable ocean farming, particularly for edible sea greens like kelp and seaweed. These foods have long been eaten by cultures around the world, but sea greens will be consumed even more Stateside in 2022 thanks to their ability to fight climate change, improve water quality, provide potent nutritional benefits, and add delicious flavor to plant-based meals.
