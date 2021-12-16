ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Get ready for ‘The Last Hurrah’ New Years Eve holiday festival

By Makayla Harris
 18 hours ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) –  Believe it or not, we’re two and a half weeks away from New Year’s Eve.
That means it’s almost time for a celebration in downtown Salt Lake City and once again The Gateway is hosting its annual “Last Hurrah.”

The last hurrah is Utah’s largest New Year’s Eve festival and organizers are planning on a lot of activities and entertainment for the whole family.

Joining Good Morning Utah to share what you can expect is Jacklyn Briggs with The Gateway and Lucas Goodrich with The Blocks who’s organizing the last hurrah.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

