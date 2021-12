Now that I have only a few more posts for this semester, I will be moving on from my focus on Learning Disabilities to Mental Health. This is another topic that is very near and dear to me and something that needs to be talked about. While ADHD and depression are not usually thought of as being grouped together, there is a connection between the two. It is important to understand the connection between these two things.

