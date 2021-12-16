ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multi-vehicle crash in southern Travis County sends 5 to hospital, 1 airlifted

By Billy Gates
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries, with one airlifted to a hospital, following a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday on U.S. Highway 183 in southern Travis County, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

ATCEMS sent a series of tweets beginning at 7:05 a.m. describing the scene, saying the crash involved three vehicles and five people. Medics immediately declared three of the people trauma alerts and had to cut out two of them. The scene is near Maha Loop Road, just north of the interchange with SH 45 and SH 130.

The Texas Department of Transportation said this portion of U.S. 183 is closed right now because of the wreck.

A teenager was flown via StarFlight to Dell Seton Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and two other adults were taken via ambulance to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center. One had life-threatening injuries, and another suffered serious injuries that aren’t expected to be life-threatening.

ATCEMS also said two young children were taken to Dell Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

