ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New Horizon Forbidden West machines detailed

By Samuel Tolbert
Android Central
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHorizon Forbidden West is an upcoming action-RPG from Guerrilla Games. Guerrilla shared new details on some of the deadly machines that are new to Horizon Forbidden West. Horizon...

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaystationbrahs.com

Guerrilla Reveals the First Look at Horizon Forbidden West on Last-Gen as PS4 Consoles Worldwide Begin to Worry

Ever since it was first revealed at the original PlayStation 5 unveiling, we’ve all secretly known that any media shown for Horizon Forbidden West was on the PlayStation 5. Yes, that’s even before we knew anything about the game being cross-gen on both the PS4 and PS5. I’m of course kidding because hey, any company is going to show the absolute best version of their product to get Gamers hyped.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Praey for the Gods Hit Full Release, Now Available for Consoles

Developer No Matter Studios has announced Praey for the Gods hit full release, and is now available for consoles. While Praey for the Gods hit full release for Windows PC (via Steam), the game is also now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. A price point is set for $29.99.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horizon Forbidden West#Guerrilla Games
gamepressure.com

New Demo of System Shock Remake Now Available on Steam

A newdemo of the remake of System Shock, the iconic immersive sim from the 90s, has been released on Steam. Nightdive released a new demo of System Shock, a remake of the classic 1994 production. The demo version can be downloaded from Steam, weighing in at 3.43 GB. At the...
TECHNOLOGY
hardcoregamer.com

Garage: Bad Dream Adventure Released on iOS and Android

Back in the 90s, an obscure Japanese-only point and click adventure game called Garage released in limited quantities. Years later, English-speaking gamers uncovered a rare copy and shared it online. Now, anyone can buy the newly released version of Garage: Bad Dream Adventure on smartphones. This game was crowdfunded and...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Demeo reveals 2022 plans with non-VR version and more campaigns

Card-based virtual reality game Demeo will receive several updates in 2022. The updates include a social lobby, player-versus-player mode, and two new campaigns. Demeo: PC Edition will be launching for Steam next April and does not require a VR headset to play. Resolution Games revealed its 2022 roadmap today for...
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

‘Final Fantasy XIV’ no longer being sold because its servers are full

Final Fantasy XIV developer Square Enix is removing its game from store shelves and online shops because the game is very popular, all its servers are full and the developer has been unable to expand its virtual world. Square Enix hasn’t added more servers or Worlds yet due to the ongoing Silicon chip shortage. As a result, some gamers are waiting hours to get into servers to play the MMORPG.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
IGN

Cyberpunk Developer Settles with Investors Over Disastrous Launch- IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has reportedly reached a settlement with a number of unhappy investors who had issued complaints after the game's disastrous launch last year. Earlier this year, it was reported that the developer was facing four lawsuits from investors following the turbulent launch of Cyberpunk 2077. As reported by The Verge, CD Projekt Red has now moved to settle the lawsuits, which have rolled into one larger suit, and in doing so appears set to pay out around $1.85 million dollars to resolve the issue. Square Enix has had to temporarily suspend sales of Final Fantasy XIV because of the tremendous success of its latest expansion, Endwalker. Writing on the Final Fantasy XIV website, producer and director Naoki Yoshida explained that the sheer amount of people playing Endwalker has far exceeded Square's server capacity. In order to try and alleviate the long wait times for players logging in, the company has decided to stop selling Final Fantasy XIV to new players to temporarily stem the tide of incoming server traffic. Warner Bros. Pictures has partnered with NVidia to give away three officially licensed-Matrix-themed-modded PCs in celebration of the launch of The Matrix Resurrections! Enter to win one of three custom officially licensed Matrix-themed PCs. These are one of a kind builds with the latest GeForce RTX GPUs and are all fully water-cooled. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Lord of the Rings Online compensates EU servers for translation issues, tests new six-player dungeon

Many Lord of the Rings Online players know that one of the best bonus events that the studio runs is for virtue XP boosts to help players jump ahead on their virtue progression. While such an event is coming on December 16th, SSG decided to activate it early for three European servers — Belegaer, Gwaihir, and Sirannon — to to a “recent translation issue” that plagued those worlds.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

What's next for Population: One? Santa, New Year's, and maybe even jetpacks

It's been quite a year for Population: One, a battle royale game that's anything but ordinary. So far in the year since its original launch, we've seen three full seasons of free content updates, several new weapons come and go, ethereal gameplay modes that only hang around for a short period, and the promise of great new experiences ahead.
VIDEO GAMES
technave.com

Meta releases a new VR world for exploration in the US and Canada

If you recall, Facebook changed its company name to Meta at the end of October 2021. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the rebrand is to symbolise the 'metaverse'. Well, that metaverse is making its debut starting with North America. According to the official announcement, Meta is opening up its first...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Genshin Impact Update 2.4: Release date, characters, and everything new

With Genshin Impact Update 2.3 in the rearview mirror, miHoYo will certainly look towards Update 2.4 in the near future. We don't have exact details as to what players can expect just yet, but some leaks from data miners and teases from the developer point to a couple of new characters and a mysterious region below the island of Watatsumi. With that in mind, here's what we know about Update 2.4 so far.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus and Fortnite

A fire HD tablet doesn't have the required RAM and probably lacks the processing power needed for it. When it launched on Android most devices weren't powerful enough to run it, was only available for a few flagship phones/tablets. These are the requirements listed by Epic Games. Fortnite is a...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

One of the Key Figures Behind the Launch of PlayStation Has Passed Away

We're sad to report that the founder of Imagine Software, Psygnosis and Evolution Studios, Ian Hetherington, has passed away after battling a short illness. One of the UK's most influential video gaming figures, Hetherington co-founded Imagine Software in 1982, a studio that was infamous for its high production values and lofty ambitions; it would memorably feature in a BBC documentary while in the process of going bust. One of its famed 'mega game' titles, Bandersnatch, would be referenced by the 2018 Black Mirror episode of the same name.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Grab Cyberpunk 2077 for just $10 on Xbox and explore Night City for yourself

A couple weeks ago, the Steam version of Cyberpunk 2077 dropped to about half off (around $25). That had a huge impact on the game, bringing in an influx of players and positive reviews. Well, today you can get the game for just $9.99 at Best Buy if you want to play it on Xbox One or Xbox Series X. This is a Deal of the Day so it won't last long at this price, and you can still find it going for around $25 to $30 in other places if you want it for a different platform. It's hard to beat the amount of content you're getting for just $10 with this deal.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Chorus on Stadia review: Fun and action-packed space flight shooter

Chorus — not Chorvs, as the stylized title might tell you — is a new title from the developers of the mobile Galaxy on Fire series. The game features third-person combat with a ship containing a great variety of weapons, all of which can be upgraded to feel like a destructive fireball soaring through space.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy