First Resource: A Small Bank That Offers Big Benefits

Josh McKinley. Image via First Resource Bank.

With a financial institution seemingly on every street corner, choosing where to bank can appear like a daunting task.

However, it’s actually quite simple when you choose the one voted “Best Bank in Chester County” — First Resource Bank — for the past five years. The designation is proof that the best things often come in small packages.

“Being small is our bank’s biggest strength,” said Josh McKinley, Vice President, Customer Service Manager at First Resource Bank. “When a customer has a question that I can’t answer, I have colleagues in multiple departments that are reachable and receptive. Our internal network is an encyclopedia of information.”

It’s not just the enhanced level of customer service that sets community banks apart from the big banks. There’s also the flexibility that smaller institutions have to serve the needs of their customers.

Every small business is unique, and when it comes to borrowing money, there’s not a one-size-fits-all loan. Community banks are known for venturing outside the general loan template and accommodating their customers with custom loan products.

Another significant benefit of banking with your hometown bank is that the money stays local. Whether the bank is making contributions to neighborhood schools and little leagues, or financing a local business owner’s dreams, every dollar is used to strengthen the community.

“When I think about both the economic and philanthropic impact First Resource has had on the community, it’s refreshing,” said McKinley. “Thousands of people in our backyard have jobs as a result of the small businesses First Resource Bank has supported, and over this past month alone, we’ve contributed $250,000 to local schools and organizations. It’s incredible to witness the gravity of how powerful banking local is and to welcome customers who want to be a part of that positive impact.”

McKinley said that working for a community bank has its perks, too. Having previously worked for one of America’s mega-banks, he lamented about how little education the big banks provided their employees on the banking system.

“I could work 20-plus years at a big bank and fail to learn half of what I’ve learned since joining First Resource Bank,” McKinley said. “The leadership team has empowered me with the knowledge and the skills to be a consummate banker. I’m comfortable answering any question a customer throws at me because I understand how money flows in a bank. There is an answer for every action in the bank, and I enjoy uncovering these answers for our customers.”

The sentiment to support local is more prevalent now than ever before. With enhanced technology giving customers the ability to bank anytime from anywhere, as well as competitive deposit and loan products, banking local just makes sense.