NFL Twitter community showed no mercy toward recently fired Urban Meyer

By Jordan Cohn
 17 hours ago

You should never kick a guy while he's down... so maybe Urban Meyer shouldn't have done that to Josh Lambo. That's just one of the many incidents that led to Meyer's quick dismissal from Jacksonville, making his stint as head coach perhaps the worst that we've seen in NFL history.

Ari Meirov, who has risen to prominence on Twitter via his @MySportsUpdate handle and is now with our friends at Pro Football Focus, was nice enough to give us a fairly condensed recap of his tumultuous tenure. And yes, despite the length of the list you're about to see, this is, in fact, a condensed version of Meirov's compilation:

— Hired Chris Doyle as strength coach, who had accusations against him for racist comments and poor treatment of players
— Drafted running back in first round after James Robinson's breakout season... and continually misused Robinson throughout the year
— Held competition between Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew for starting gig, taking away reps from Lawrence. Minshew was ultimately traded for next to nothing
— Went viral for a video showing him and a female college student
— Reportedly told members of his staff they were "losers"
— Had quite the memorable quote to kicker Josh Lambo, as referenced in the opening paragraph

So while you shouldn't kick a guy while he's down, it kind of seems like Meyer might be an exception to that rule. And boy, did the NFL community come through with some reactions, ranging from insightful to absolutely hilarious.

First, here are those that actually provided a little bit of analysis into the whole situation.

One of Meyer's former Ohio State players, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, was one of the few to show support for the coach and express optimism for his future. And, for the most part, even that wasn't well-received.

And that brings us to the harsher side of NFL Twitter. The memes. The cruel jokes. The bitter truths. The stuff that makes us simultaneously love and hate scrolling through social media but always bring us back for more.

The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Urban Meyer Getting Fired

Late Wednesday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer. A report from earlier this week alleged players and assistant coaches were fed up with Meyer. Then, on Wednesday afternoon, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo alleged that Meyer kicked him during a practice. Fewer than 12 hours later, Jaguars...
NFL
