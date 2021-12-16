ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Are Arqit Quantum Shares Trading Higher Premarket?

By Anusuya Lahiri
 17 hours ago
Quantum encryption technology firm Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended 30 September. Arqit raised $96 million from its September Nasdaq IPO and SPAC merger with Centricus Acquisition Corp. It held $86.9...

