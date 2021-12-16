ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Delta Air Lines forecasts pretax quarterly profit as travel demand, fares increase

stockxpo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Airbus A330-323 aircraft, operated by Delta Air Lines. Delta Air Lines said travel demand in the fourth quarter is rising, along...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Delta Air Lines no longer expects to lose money in Q4

Delta Air Lines no longer expects to lose money in the fourth quarter with travel during the holiday season heating up. The company said Thursday that it now foresees an adjusted profit of approximately $200 million in the final quarter of the year. In October Delta cautioned that it expected a "modest" loss in the fourth quarter due to rising fuel prices.
GAS PRICE
Forbes

Optimism In Estee Lauder Stock A Trigger For Delta Air Lines?

The shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) are trading 35% below pre-Covid levels despite stable passenger numbers at TSA checkpoints, largely due to the anticipation of a decline in air travel demand in the near term. However, investors have been optimistic on Estee Lauder stock (NYSE: EL), a cosmetic company with a widespread global presence and sales depending on travel retail demand. This year, Estee Lauder stock has gained a large 38% majorly assisted by historic growth numbers in travel retail and online sales channels, which together contribute around 40% of net sales. While both companies are from different industries, in this article Trefis highlights the similarities in financial metrics including the historical growth numbers, profitability, and risk. Does the uptick in EL stock indicate an upcoming surge in air travel? We compare the historical trends in revenues, margins, and valuation multiple of both companies in an interactive dashboard analysis, Delta Air Lines vs. Estee Lauder – parts of which are highlighted below.
ECONOMY
TravelPulse

Delta Air Lines Expands Investment in Partner Carriers

Delta Air Lines announced plans to expand its investment in partner airlines Virgin Atlantic, Aeromexico and LATAM. The investments are expected to bolster Delta’s global platform through an enhanced network, seamless connectivity and business growth for the carrier, its employees and partners. New Executive Order Allows Online Passport Renewals,...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fares#Reuters Delta Air Lines
dallassun.com

Southwest Air projects 4th quarter profits, expects same in 2022

Southwest Airlines said it expects to post a profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 and throughout 2022, as air travel recovers from the Covid pandemic. Southwest officials noted that the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, has not caused a slowing down of bookings. Executives from the Southwest said travel demand...
DALLAS, TX
liveandletsfly.com

Delta Air Lines Reasonably Impairs Basic Economy Fares

While I’m certainly not celebrating the move by Delta Air Lines to make basic economy fares far less attractive, I do not blame it for eliminating a benefit that made these fares more attractive than necessary to compete with ultra-low-cost carriers. What Is the Theory Behind A Basic Economy...
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Southwest expects to be profitable in fourth quarter on stronger travel demand

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) said on Wednesday that it was expecting to be profitable in the fourth quarter on the back of stronger travel demand and fares. It had previously forecast a loss for the quarter, citing mounting costs. The Texas-based carrier, which has had to cancel flights en...
TRAVEL
investing.com

Southwest Gains as It Sees Q4 Profit on Travel Boom, Higher Fares

Investing.com – Southwest Airlines stock (NYSE: LUV ) rose 2.1% on Wednesday as the carrier said stronger travel demand and fares will bring it back to profitability in the current quarter, a sharp turnaround for a company that less than two months ago reported a loss for the third quarter and said the fourth would be no different.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Travel
Seeking Alpha

Delta Air Lines: Omicron Fears Are Overblown

Uncertainties and fears of Omicron caused significant sell off of Delta Air Line's stock, and I believe it to be overblown fear. Just when the world was getting ready for full re-opening and the post-pandemic times, the fears of the new COVID variant, Omicron, swept the financial market in late November. Throughout 2021, the world moved at astonishing speeds to manufacture and distribute vaccines to make 2022 a post-pandemic year. As such, in hopes of normalization, investors were generally optimistic for the airline industry; however, with the advent of the Omicron variant, Delta Air Lines (DAL) stock got hammered due to rising uncertainty and fears.
INDUSTRY
Metro International

Kroger lifts profit, sales forecast on sustained grocery demand

(Reuters) – Kroger Co raised full-year sales and profit forecasts on Thursday, boosted by a sustained demand for groceries as the pandemic-induced boom in at-home cooking persists, sending the retailer’s shares up 6% in premarket trade. The Pandemic-led trend of cooking at home continues even as virus restrictions have eased,...
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

Delta Air Lines To Further Cull Fleet Aircraft Types

Delta Air Lines aims to cut its fleet’s aircraft types to eight in the medium term while further evaluating how to use its “flex fleet” of Boeing 767 widebodies. The airline has already decreased the number or aircraft types in its fleet from 15 to 11 from 2009 to 2021. During the pandemic, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cheddar News

Delta Airlines CFO Sees Robust 2022 Financial Outlook on Capital Markets Day

Delta Airlines CFO Dan Janki joined Cheddar's Kristen Scholer to talk about the airline's 2022 outlook on its Capital Markets Day as the travel industry recovers from pandemic disruptions. The airline projects a return to profitability next year despite the emergence of the omicron variant during the peak holiday season. Janki said that there had been no impact on domestic travel as of yet, but the company is remaining vigilant for any change. He did note that there had been some international fallout as countries implemented travel restrictions.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Delta Air Lines

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
INDUSTRY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Delta Air Lines to strip SkyMiles rewards on basic economy tickets

Earning frequent flier miles with Delta Air Lines just got harder. In a first for U.S. airlines, passengers who book Delta's "basic economy" tickets will no longer earn frequent flier miles. They also will receive no credit toward status in its Medallion program. The change goes into effect for new purchases on travel starting next year.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Supply of These 4 Grocery Items Could Fall Drastically, Experts Predict

This year has been defined by a strained supply chain, which has left grocery shoppers facing obstacles such as delays, purchase limits, and shortages. From the lingering effects of the pandemic to changes in the weather, various factors are impacting the availability of products on store shelves, according to experts in the industry.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy