Many of us have seen autonomous vehicles on Valley roads over the past few years, as companies have been using Arizona as a testing ground for the new technology. But driverless trucks have also been taking part in pilot programs on highways here; Waymo has been testing its trucks in Arizona, California and Texas. And Andrew Hawkins has reported the company plans to expand its partnership with UPS to start incorporating deliveries in Texas using autonomous trucks.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO