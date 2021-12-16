Kraft Will Pay You $20 to Not Make Cheesecake

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seemingly no product has been immune to the supply chain crisis, and cream cheese is no exception.
Restaurants in Maryland say the spreadable staple has become increasingly difficult to find, which has put some businesses in a bind.
“You cannot have bagels without cream cheese,” Tony Scott, chief executive officer of THB Bagelry, said. “They go so well together.”
Scotto isn’t wrong. Bagels and cream cheese are an iconic pairing, but the couple is now in jeopardy of being split up.
Stores and restaurants have been struggling to keep cream cheese in stock recently.
“When I went into Wegman’s a couple weeks...
