Adobe Shares Drop As Q1, FY22 Outlook Trail Estimates

By Anusuya Lahiri
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 20% year-on-year to $4.11 billion, beating the consensus of $4.09 billion. Revenue for the Digital Media segment was $3.01 billion, up 21% Y/Y. Creative revenue grew 19% Y/Y to $2.48 billion, while Document Cloud revenue rose 29% to $532...

Adobe tumbles after full-year revenue forecast trails estimates

Adobe Inc. projected revenue for the first fiscal quarter and full year 2022 that fell short of analysts estimates, sending shares tumbling 8 % in premarket trading. Sales will reach about $4.23 billion in the current period, which ends in February, the San Jose, California-based company said in a statement Thursday. Analysts, on average, estimated $4.36 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding some items, could hit as high as $3.35 a share, compared with the average estimate of $3.40. For the fiscal year, Adobe expects revenue to hit $17.9 billion and earnings to reach $13.70 per share. Wall Street projected sales of $18.2 billion and profit of $14.20.
Benzinga

Why Adobe Shares Are Falling

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares are trading lower after the company issued first-quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings per share and sales guidance below analyst estimates. The company expects first-quarter earnings per share results of approximately $3.35, which is below the estimate of $3.38, and sales results of approximately $4.23 billion, which is below the estimate of $4.34 billion.
Benzinga

Overstock Analyst Cuts Price Target, Predicts Soft Q4 Numbers

The sell-off in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) over the past month continued on Thursday after one Wall Street analyst raised concerns about the company’s fourth-quarter performance. The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Curtis Nagle reiterated a Buy rating for Overstock and cut his price target from $110 to $100. The...
Benzinga

Delta Expects Meaningful Profitability In 2022

Delta expects to deliver meaningful profitability in 2022 on its path to improved earnings power beyond pre-pandemic levels by 2024. The airline set its top financial priority of restoring its financial foundation, focusing on efficiency and cash generation to achieve investment grade metrics by 2024. "As our profitability improves, we...
Seekingalpha.com

Ellington Financial reports estimated BV per share at $18.18

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) has reported an estimated book value per share of common stock of $18.18 as of November 30, 2021. The estimates includes the effect of the previously announced $0.15/share monthly dividend, payable on Dec. 07 to investors of record on Nov. 30, 2021.
Benzinga

BofA Downgrades Wayfair On Weak Near-Term Growth Outlook

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) faces tough comparisons through the first quarter of 2022, while the company’s core mass consumer customer could shift spending from furnishings to other categories like travel and entertainment in 2022, according to BofA Securities. The Wayfair Analyst: Curtis Nagle downgraded Wayfair from Neutral to Underperform and...
Seekingalpha.com

Why did Adobe fall more than 10% Thursday? It's all in the outlook

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares fell more than 10%, Thursday, as investors showed their feelings about the company giving an earnings and revenue forecast that failed to match Wall Street's expectations. Before the market open, Adobe said it expects to earn $13.70 a share, excluding one-time items, on $17.9 billion in revenue...
MarketWatch

Adobe shares slammed premarket as guidance lags estimates

Shares of Adobe Inc. fell 7% in premarket trading Thursday, after the maker of software for the desktop, web and mobile apps matched profit estimates for its fiscal fourth quarter but offered guidance for fiscal 2022 that lagged consensus. Adobe posted net income of $1.233 billion, or $2.57 a share, for the quarter to Dec. 3, down from $2.250 billion, or $4.64 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $3.20, matching the FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $4.110 billion from $3.424 billion a year ago, ahead of the $4.087 billion FactSet consensus. Ahead of an analyst day Thursday, the company offered guidance for fiscal 2022, targeting adjusted EPS of $3.70 and revenue of $17.90 billion. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $14.26 and revenue of $18.20 billion. For the first quarter, it expects adjusted EPS of $3.35 and revenue of $4.23 billion, compared with a FactSet consensus of $3.39 and $4.33 billion. Shares have gained 26% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
Benzinga

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares are trading lower after JP Morgan lowered its price target on the stock from $26 to $17. B of A Securities also initiated coverage on the stock with an Underperform rating. Robinhood Markets is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products...
Why Twilio Shares Are Rising

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) shares are trading higher after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $350 price target. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Twilio, are otherwise trading lower for the past month amid overall market weakness and as stocks dipped following US inflation data. Twilio is trading lower by 7% over the past five sessions and lower by 16% over the past month.
investing.com

Adobe Earnings inline, Revenue Beats In Q4

Investing.com - Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported on Thursday fourth quarter earnings that matched analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Adobe announced earnings per share of $3.2 on revenue of $4.11B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.2 on revenue of $4.09B. Adobe shares are up 26% from the beginning...
NBC Los Angeles

Adobe CEO Blames Timing and Foreign Exchange for Low Guidance After Shares Tank

Adobe Chairman and CEO Shantanu Narayen on Thursday expressed confidence about the company's future. Adobe shares tanked 10% Thursday as investors responded negatively to the company's financial projections. "The underlying business is still as healthy as it's been" despite the software maker's weaker-than-expected guidance, Narayen told CNBC's Jim Cramer. Adobe...
Benzinga

Looking Into DocuSign's Recent Short Interest

DocuSign Inc. - Common Stock's (NASDAQ:DOCU) short percent of float has fallen 10.68% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.27 million shares sold short, which is 3.26% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Why CrowdStrike Shares Are Trading Lower

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), are trading lower Thursday afternoon as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess the tapering outlook. The Federal Reserve announced that it will stop buying bonds about three months earlier than initially planned. The Fed now...
