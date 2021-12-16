ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurley, VA

$200K to flow into Hurley relief efforts as community rebuilds from deadly floods

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=210TC5_0dOY7SLc00

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Nearly a quarter million dollars have been added to Hurley relief efforts following flooding in August that destroyed dozens of homes and killed one person.

According to a release from United Way of Southwest Virginia, donors throughout the region completed the match for a $100,000 challenge grant, bringing funds to $200,000.

RELATED: FEMA denies individual assistance for Hurley residences ravaged by floods

The grant stems from the Knoxville-based Thompson Charitable Foundation and donations from individuals, and this money inches closers to the Hurley Relief Fund goal of $500,000.

“To date, United Way of Southwest Virginia has raised $452,543 to assist the citizens of Hurley in repairing and rebuilding their homes,” said Travis Staton, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Virginia. “We are extremely grateful to the Thompson Charitable Foundation for their generosity and their initiative in bringing other donors to the table.”

More than 20 Buchanan County homes destroyed, dozens evacuated as community braces for more rain

The Hurley Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG) has provided $271,250 to assist homeowners and victims of the flooding damage. United Way of Southwest Virginia serves as the fiscal agent for the LTRG to continue serving the community.

“The LTRG received almost 200 requests for assistance from Hurley residents,” Staton said. “It’s a thorough review process where each request is reviewed and researched individually by the LTRG. Based on the damage to the home, the LTRG makes award funds available for materials to assist in the repair or rebuilding. The homeowner chooses where those materials will come from, the LTRG purchases the materials, and volunteer crews pick up the materials, take them to the site, and do the work.”

Update: 1 killed in Buchanan County floods

The damage in Hurley is estimated to have reached tens of millions of dollars, according to Staton.

“We don’t have the funds to address every issue in every home, so we must do all we can to stretch these dollars to make as many homes safe and livable as possible,” he said. “Every person who volunteers helps lower the cost of repairs. Every person who donates helps a family stay safe and warm this winter.”

To volunteer or donate , CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Dept. of Agriculture grants more than $10M to Scott County’s public water service

(WJHL) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development granted $10,270,000 and loaned $3,783,000 to the Scott County Public Service Authority for public water service. According to the agency, these funds will provide public water for residents in the Central Scott area and also correct deficiencies in the Nickelsville water system. Construction will include […]
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Recent Southwest Virginia COVID death rate quadruple state average

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — COVID hospitalization and death numbers in Southwest Virginia continue to significantly outpace statewide rates, and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported four new deaths and seven new hospitalizations Thursday. The new deaths reported include two in Smyth County and one each in Russell and Washington counties. New case rates, however, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Abingdon, VA
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Hurley, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Hurley, VA
WJHL

New home found for Washington County, Va. Courthouse monuments

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Two Confederate monuments posted outside of the Washington County, Virginia Courthouse will be moved to a new location next to the county’s administration building. Washington County leaders voted in November to relocate the monuments in order to expand the county courthouse. The monuments include a statue of a Confederate soldier erected […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Greene County Commissioner April Lane resigns

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to Greene County leaders, Seventh District Commissioner April Lane submitted her letter of resignation to the county commission on Monday. Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison told News Channel 11 this letter follows after Lane served on the board nearly 10 months. The resignation letter reads, in part, as follows: It […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Extreme Weather#United Way Of#The Hurley Relief Fund#Ltrg
WJHL

Southwest VA COVID case rate continues dropping as death numbers climb

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — New reported COVID-19 cases and new reported deaths are heading in opposite directions in Southwest Virginia with deaths rising and cases dropping, Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data show. Five new deaths were reported in the nine-county region to bring the seven-day average of deaths to its highest level in a […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Ballad Health to invest $9.3 million for renovations at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – Ballad Health announced plans to invest millions of dollars into Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap. A release from Ballad states the $9.3 million investment will allow the hospital to “further increase the quality and accessibility of healthcare in Southwest Virginia.” On Wednesday morning, Ballad Health leaders addressed […]
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WJHL

Care products, goods distributed to John Sevier Center residents

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Residents of the John Sevier Center were able to pick up free products and snacks on Tuesday courtesy of a non-profit. The Legacy Housing Foundation put on a “Good Times” party for the residents of the subsidized housing facility. Residents were provided snacks and drinks while picking up to five […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

TDH reports 206 new cases, 7 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 206 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, and 287 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday. In yesterday’s TDH data update, Washington and Sullivan counties had the highest seven-day new case rates in the state. Now, they have the fourth and fifth-highest rates. Vaccinations […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Ballad Health: Pediatric COVID-19 cases on the rise

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported Thursday morning that there are six children battling the novel coronavirus in Niswonger Children’s Hospital. This is an increase of two pediatric patients since Wednesday, according to data from the health system, which spans across a 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. While decreases […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy