Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed suffered an unimaginable loss last week. Sneed’s brother was stabbed to death in a tragic turn of events, causing the 24-year-old defensive back to understandably be away from the team for a short period. Sneed, who rejoined the team on Wednesday, didn’t practice and was ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Sneed issued a heartfelt statement on Wednesday regarding the death of his brother.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO