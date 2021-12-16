ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

Horseheads Route 13 connector project expected to begin in 2022

Construction of the Route 13 connector, that will route traffic from the Horseheads business district to Route 13, will begin in 2022.

WETM-TV reports six bids have been submitted for the project. Chemung County officials say an announcement of the winning bidder will come next month. The project has been in the works for years, and was originally scheduled to be completed in this year, but a number of setbacks have pushed estimated completion to 2023. Five years ago, 20 million dollars was put into the state budget for construction of the connector.

Trucks currently going to Interstate 86 use Old Ithaca and Wygant Roads, causing traffic and noise complaints.

