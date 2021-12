This year saw the 7th Annual Bull City Foodraiser for students in Durham, North Carolina, and with it, one of the highest bills ever accrued at the Costco where it happened. As the GoFundMe page for this year's Foodraiser explains, the initiative started in 2015 when a teacher at Eastway Elementary School wanted to ensure students wouldn't have to go hungry over the two weeks of winter break. Since then, it occurred again and again and grew bigger over time.

