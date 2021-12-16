5 children killed when wind hits bouncy castle in Australia
Five children died and four others were in critical condition on Thursday after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted 10 meters (33 feet) into the air by a gust of wind at a school on Australia’s island state of Tasmania. The school was holding...
One man got a second chance at life after his doctors believed him to be dead. A motorcycle accident left him in the hospital with no signs of life. It wasn’t until the next day when his family visited the morgue when the man woke up. The next time you...
The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
January 31, 1996, was a particularly frigid winter day in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Facing -20°F weather and not wanting to leave the warmth of her bed, 13-year-old Rachel Marie Mellon decided to stay home from school and rest her sore throat. Rachel’s mother, Amy, left for work early that morning; she kissed her daughter goodbye unaware it would be her last time.
Two friends from Alabama who flew to Sacramento to enjoy a California vacation have likely been murdered, police say. LaDexter Pelt, 25, of Greene County, Ala., and John DuBose Jr., 20, of Tuscaloosa arrived at Sacramento International Airport on the morning of November 4. Surveillance footage obtained by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office shows the men getting into a dark blue, four-door sedan, potentially a Nissan or Toyota, at the airport. According to family members, their last contact was a confirmation from Pelt to his mother that he'd arrived in Sacramento.
Three men from Australia have claimed they saw the mysterious “yowie” while driving home. The men from Queensland were driving to the Jimna Base Camp when they allegedly spotted “apelike figure with longarms” under a street light, saying the figure noticed them and turned in their direction.
A man has been jailed for 26 weeks after he was filmed beating his golden Labrador with a mallet in his backyard. Neighbours recorded Jamie Graham twice smashing the dog across the head with the weapon outside his home in South Shields.The animal could be seen desperately cowering behind a discarded fridge in the footage before his owner strikes him two times.The 25-year-old was handed the jail term at Newcastle Magistrates Court after admitting causing unnecessary suffering to the animal in October.RSPCA Inspector Teri-Ann Fannon, who was sent to investigate after receiving the film, said that other family members had...
The family of man shot to death in southwest Birmingham two days before Thanksgiving is pleading that anyone with information in killing to come forward. Michael Martez Johnson, a 32-year-old father of 10 children, was shot Nov. 23. A woman in the vehicle with him was also hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
A shootout in broad daylight on a busy Birmingham roadway left two people dead. The gunfire erupted just before 3 p.m. near the 3800 block of East Lake Boulevard. East Precinct officers responded to the Shell station on a report of two people shot. When they arrived, one person was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face and was rushed to UAB Hospital.
An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
Two men have been jailed for their part in a protest that turned violent outside a city-centre police station. William Houlton and Callum Middleton pleaded guilty to a charge of riot at Bristol Crown Court on Friday. The court was told Middleton launched a firework into a crowd and Houlton...
Rachel Marie Mellon was 13 when she disappeared on January 31, 1996 from her home in Bolingbrook, Illinois. She was staying home from school that Wednesday due to her sore throat. Her mother, Amy Mellon, kissed her daughter goodbye for the day and went off to work. That was the last time she saw Rachel. When Amy got back from work at 5, Rachel was not in the house at all. Her stepfather, Vince Mellon, was home all day and told his wife that he didn’t know Rachel wasn’t home. Vince told the police that he played Nintendo with Rachel that afternoon and she fell asleep at 2:30 on the couch. He covered her with a blanket and went to take their dog Duke on a walk, leaving the front door unlocked. Vince said he got back to the house later than he wanted because Duke broke his grip on the leash to chase a rabbit. He left the dog to find its own way home and reached the house at 3. Rachel was not on the couch sleeping when he got back. Her stepfather assumed she was resting in her room and went about his day, which included a neighbor returning Duke. Said neighbor didn’t report seeing anything suspicious. The police noticed scratches on Vince when they arrived and he answered that he hurt himself while fixing his car. Gone with Rachel were two pillows and the blue blanket, but no warmer clothes than the t-shirt, sweatpants, and house slippers she was wearing. It was -20 degrees that day and a fear that wherever Rachel was, she wouldn’t make it for long in house clothes. Rachel’s little sister came home from school around 3:15 and could not find her older sister in her room, but did not mention this until her mother came home and they all noticed her missing.
A mother has told an inquest into her toddler’s death that she was “trying anything” to save him as he choked on a piece of fruit.Dylan John James Greig was two-years-old when he died in hospital after the tragic accident at their home in St Asaph, Denbighshire, on 27 July.Danielle Butterley said in a statement read at the inquest that she had given him half a banana that evening before his bedtime, instead of his usual bottle of milk.After she left the room for no more than 30 seconds, she returned to find Dylan lying on his back on the...
Dubai, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. Navy said on Thursday that it had rescued five Iranians suspected of smuggling drugs after they apparently set fire to their stash on board a traditional sailing vessel off the coast of Oman. The Navy released aerial surveillance video showing the traditional...
