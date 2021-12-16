ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams previews NYC worst landlords list for 2021

By Veronica Rosario, Hazel Sanchez, Dan Mannarino
 17 hours ago

NEW YORK — The annual list of the worst landlords across New York City is set to be released Thursday morning, but Public Advocate Jumaane Williams gave us an early preview.

Williams spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about his list, as well as some of its worst and repeat offenders.

For the fourth year in a row, NYCHA was ranked the overall worst landlord in the city, with a backlog of more than 600,000 work orders.

The full list will be released later Thursday morning, Williams said.

