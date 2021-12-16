ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How bad is inflation? Even millionaires are worried about it.

By Robert Frank, @robtfrank
CNBC
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation is the number one economic fear among millionaires for the first time in recent history, according to the CNBC Millionaire Survey. Government dysfunction was also a concern among the investors surveyed. For the wealthy and affluent, inflation brings the threat of higher interest rates, which increases the cost...

CNN

How millions of jobless Americans can afford to ditch work

New York (CNN Business) — One of the more insidious myths this year was that young people didn't want to work because they were getting by just fine on government aid. People had too much money, went the narrative. Only trouble is, the numbers don't back it up. Instead,...
Washington Post

What’s a Taper, and Why Has the Fed Started Tapering?

The financial world spent much of 2021 arguing over when “the taper” would begin. In the U.S. it arrived, and there’s no end of questions about its impact. Tapering is shorthand for a gradual end to the massive bond-buying program the Federal Reserve unleashed in early 2020, when the pandemic crashed the economy. The Fed is hoping to find a balance between supporting a still-vulnerable economy while containing the inflationary pressures sparked by the pandemic’s ebb. Among its peers, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan appeared furthest from tapering their own bond programs, while other central banks, particularly in Latin America, rushed to raise interest rates in an effort to cool price increases.
BBC

Federal Reserve to withdraw stimulus more quickly

The Federal Reserve will cut back its stimulus programme more quickly than planned, as it ratchets up its response to rising inflation. The US central bank had already announced it was tapering off the monthly support, introduced to bolster the economy during the pandemic. But on Wednesday officials said the...
CNN

Interest rates are set to rise next year. Here's what that means

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The Federal Reserve has sent a clear signal...
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
TheStreet

Ex-Treasury Chief Summers: Rate Hikes Will Put Economy, Markets at Risk

The Federal Reserve will have a tough time preventing a recession as it raises interest rates, putting financial markets at risk, the prominent economist Larry Summers says. As the central bank meets Wednesday, Fed officials have indicated they may quicken their tapering of bond purchases. Economists expect multiple rate increases next year, perhaps starting in the first half.
FOXBusiness

Inflation hits 39-year high — here's what that means for interest rates

U.S. inflation continues to soar amid economic improvement, rising at its fastest pace in 39 years, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is a measure of inflation, rose 6.8% annually in November, the highest 12-month increase since...
CNN

The Fed's huge challenge: Taming inflation, without starting a recession

New York (CNN Business) — President Joe Biden is taking the political punches for high inflation. But price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve, not the White House. And prices are anything but stable right now. Consumer prices spiked in November at the fastest pace since 1982....
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve about to turn more aggressive, economist warns

Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi predicted the Fed is going to be more "aggressive" on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday, and expects officials to reveal first steps in combating a 39-year inflation high. MARK ZANDI: They're going to turn more aggressive here. They're going to tell us that they're going...
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
