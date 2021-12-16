ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘MacGruber’ can’t fix what’s wrong with Peacock’s misguided ‘SNL’ revival

Cover picture for the articleRemember the old days, when “Saturday Night Live” sketches kept becoming movies, with a few hits (“Wayne’s World”) and way more misses (“A Night at the Roxbury,” “Ladies Man,” “It’s Pat,” etc.)? Now one of those, “MacGruber,” makes the trip back to TV, offering an unnecessary reminder that not everything that’s...

Showbiz411

Star Jeff Garlin’s Enthusiasm Curbed, Fired from “The Goldbergs” For Using Bad Language in Jokes on Set

For 20 years, Jeff Garlin has played Larry’s manager on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and he’s always seemed incredibly popular. But over on ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” Garlin has also been playing the Dad, Murray, for nine seasons. There are kids and women on the set. It seems they didn’t like his language between scenes. And now he’s fired.
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

Billy Zane Breaks Down His ‘Dead, Dead Serious’ Villain on Peacock’s ‘MacGruber’

Whether he is making a cameo as himself (on Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys”) or taking on a larger-than-life character (as in everything from “Titanic” to Netflix’s “True Story”), when Billy Zane signs onto a project, you know the piece is going to be elevated. The prolific actor is now staying busy with a handful of titles across film and TV, and he most recently stepped into the role of Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth in Peacock’s “MacGruber.” It is a role that has him playing an adversary to Will Forte’s titular character and one that only required “a hotel room key and a call time” for Zane to say yes to it.
MOVIES
Mix 97.9 FM

‘MacGruber’ Is Back in Peacock Series Trailer

It’s the television series that me and like eight other people asked for: MacGruber!. Hot off its record-breaking run in movie theaters (and by “hot” I mean it’s been ten years, and by “record-breaking” I mean it was one of the most unsuccessful wide releases in the history of the motion picture), MacGruber has gotten his own streaming series. In classic MacGruber fashion, much of the film’s cast has returned for the series, including Will Forte as the Grubes, Kristen Wiig as his love interest, Vicki St. Elmo, and Ryan Phillippe as his straight-laced sidekick Dixon Piper. The actor who played MacGruber’s boss, Powers Boothe, sadly passed away in 2017, so Laurence Fishburne is his new military advisor. And the show’s new villain is Billy Zane as “Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth, a name that is not funny in any way whatsoever.
TV SERIES
Collider

Will Forte's Best ‘SNL’ Moments, From MacGruber to The Falconer and Everything In Between

Over the course of Saturday Night Live’s expansive history, there is no one as quirky, weird, or distinct as the joyful Will Forte. Born and raised in Oakland, California, Forte grew up admiring comedy but never thought he’d ever end up doing it for a living. He told Scott Feinberg of The Hollywood Reporter for their Awards Chatter podcast that he figured he’d follow in the footsteps of his father (his hero) working in finance and that would be his future. After graduating from UCLA, he indeed interned at a financial company, but quickly knew it wasn’t for him. “I would just wake up depressed. It was like I was lugging around a big rock in my stomach every day.” To keep his creative juices flowing, he wrote “bonkers” comedy scripts with his friend, which helped keep him sane during his tedious job. During this time he heard about The Groundlings, a legendary improv theatre in California, and decided to give it a shot.
OAKLAND, CA
ComicBook

MacGruber Newcomers Talk Joining the Series' Absurdity for Peacock

One of the most exciting elements about Peacock's upcoming MacGruber series is that it features original stars like Will Forte, Ryan Phillippe, and Kristen Wiig all returning to reprise their roles from the film, though the series has also managed to spice things up by adding impressive actors to the ensemble, such as Laurence Fishburne and Billy Zane. While veterans of the narrative knew exactly what they were getting into for their returns to the series, newcomers had a bit of an adjustment period, detailing the challenges of remaining relatively stoic in the absurd narrative. MacGruber premieres on Peacock on December 16th.
TV & VIDEOS
southernillinoisnow.com

“Smell you later”: Laurence Fishburne, Kristen Wiig and Will Forte in bonkers trailer to Peacock’s ‘MacGruber’

Peacock has dropped a trailer to its upcoming small-screen version of Will Forte‘s popular SNL sketch, MacGruber. Forte’s MacGyver-spoofing character is seen getting released “after rotting for a decade in prison,” according to the streaming service, tapped by a high-ranking military official, played by Laurence Fishburne, as the country’s only hope against your standard world-threatening madman.
MOVIES
New Haven Register

‘He’s Such an Idiot’: Will Forte on the Glorious Return of ‘MacGruber’

In his 15 years as MacGruber, a hapless special ops agent who only occasionally saves the day, Will Forte has attempted to violently dispatch his enemies with rubber bands, Q-tips and a stalk of celery wedged up his keister. So it’s a bit alarming to see the 51-year-old actor and comedian brandish a jar of smelling salts before he even says hello. A gift, or so he claims. How often do people collapse unconscious around him?
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

What to watch on Thursday: ‘MacGruber’ premieres on Peacock

Station 19 (ABC at 8) The firefighters must wade through crises throughout Seattle during the holiday season. Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) The doctors find their own ways to celebrate the holidays and prepare for upcoming milestones. Legacies (CW at 9) Hope is unwittingly snared in a game of cat-and-mouse....
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

‘RHOM’ Star Marysol Patton Admits She Had To ‘Try Out’ For Peacock’s ‘Fun’ Series Revival

Marysol Patton reveals why she didn’t think ‘RHOM’ would ever come back, her thoughts going into the new season, and what fans should be most excited about. The Real Housewives of Miami‘s highly-anticipated fourth season premieres on Peacock on Dec. 16, and to celebrate, HollywoodLife sat down with OG star Marysol Patton for an EXCLUSIVE interview. During our chat, she revealed why viewers will be “wowed” by the new drama the ladies are facing, and how how “grateful” she feels after the three-season Bravo series was given a second chance.
MIAMI, FL
Roger Ebert

MacGruber Returns with A Stupidly Funny Peacock Series

Sometimes the IP-driven days of streaming can be very generous, in ways that we could not have expected five years ago. The latest example is “MacGruber,” a new series that is essentially four-hour movie based on the 2010 cult action-comedy character borne from bite-sized “Saturday Night Live” skits. For long-held worries that one of the best action-comedies in years wouldn’t get a sequel, Peacock now gives its character a massive, totally on-brand treatment. Best of all, it’s just as infectiously self-amusing as the movie, blitzing through all the countless jokes and throat-ripping, silly macho gesturing, and terrified nudity that it so pleases. There are no references to the almighty “KFBR392” joke from the original, but throughout eight cinematic episodes, "MacGruber" the show is about as stupidly funny as you would hope.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘MacGruber’ Review: The TV Show Picks Up Right Where a Modern Classic Left Off

If you’ve never seen the 2010 Jorma Taccone film “MacGruber” (and at this point, what’s stopping you, really), consider the Van Scene. It’s a textbook case of misdirect and shock, complete with a giant fireball erupting mere seconds after you even have the chance to see it coming. Over a decade after the movie became the stuff of comedy legend, the braintrust behind that adaptation has brought the vest-wearing, throat-ripping failsoldier back to TV, the place where he first started in the odd bygone days of January 2007. In its eight Peacock episodes, the “MacGruber” TV show may not have something...
TV & VIDEOS
Rottentomatoes.com

5 Things You Need To Know About Peacock's MacGruber Streaming Series

MacGruber is back to save the world — whether he likes it, or not. Will Forte’s juvenile-minded super spy began as a parody of ABC’s MacGyver television series of the 1980s and first appeared on Saturday Night Live in January 2007, in a comedy sketch created by The Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone. Forte stepped into the titular role with the support of his love interest Casey (Maya Rudolph) and work partner Vickie St. Elmo (Kristin Wiig). Nearly three years after using a paperclip, gum wrapper, and rubber band to bungle one rescue mission after another, the potty-mouthed hero jumped from the sketch comedy realm to the action movie one.
TV SERIES
The Atlantic

Billie Eilish’s Music Revealed What Her SNL Sketches Couldn’t

The first time Billie Eilish appeared on Saturday Night Live, the then-17-year-old put her famously green hair in two topknots, donned a graffiti-print outfit, and climbed the walls of a rotating room to underscore her eerie, enigmatic image. She rose to fame creating dark, ASMR electro-pop that distilled the fears of her generation with wry directness. Yet months later, she swept the 2020 Grammys with her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and her rising star turned meteoric. On this weekend’s SNL, pulling double duty as both host and musical guest, the now-19-year-old asserted part of her refashioned identity: that she’s made peace with fame.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Anthony Anderson Talks Returning To Law And Order And Switching Away From Comedy After Black-ish Cancellation

Anthony Anderson is going to be doing some genre transitioning, as he’s returning to Law & Order for the highly-anticipated upcoming 21st season. This change coincides with the end of his long-running ABC sitcom, black-ish. The actor seems to be excited about the move, as he recently posted a first look at his work on the new show. Now, he’s opening up about returning to the long-running legal drama and moving away from comedy for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

‘SNL’ alum Will Forte talks about his new ‘MacGruber’ series

Will Forte portrayed MacGruber, an inept action hero who could never disarm a bomb in time, on “Saturday Night Live” and in a feature film, and now he joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about the new “MacGruber” series streaming on Peacock. “A lot of things that I am not in real life, I get to do on the screen,” he says of the character’s appeal.Dec. 13, 2021.
TV SERIES
Register Citizen

Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman Can’t Save ‘Santa Inc.’ From Misguided Raunchiness: TV Review

Christmas is big business for TV; the content mill of light romantic comedies set around the holidays and celebrity-driven specials has come to make December feel, at moments, like a forced march of glee. In all, though, Christmas entertainment of the Hallmark-movie variety seems intended to bring a smile to the face and lighten the mood — a lovely thing, if saccharine when taken to extremes.
TV & VIDEOS

