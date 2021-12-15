ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Deer Gun Season Part Two Starts Saturday In Oklahoma

By Kelso
 2 days ago
There's no doubt about it, the two most popular hunting seasons across Oklahoma are Deer Gun around Thanksgiving and Holiday Deer Gun around Christmas. Why are they so popular? Because it's the easiest means to harvest a deer. The longest season for all big game in Oklahoma is the...

