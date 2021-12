Georgia Bulldog legacy Drew Bobo committed to Auburn earlier this year. When he did, he still had Georgia on his mind. “I was thinking Auburn was a place with my Dad it was the place to be,” Drew Bobo said. “It was close to home. I thought my Dad was going to be there for a while. My Mom and my family were going to be right there. They were going to get to see all my games. I was just thinking it would be a good fit and a good choice for me with my Dad there.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO