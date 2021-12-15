Proposers' Observatory Guide, Cycle 24

NASA’s newest X-ray observatory – the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer, or IXPE – extended its boom successfully December 15, giving IXPE the ability to see high-energy X-rays. The mission, which launched on December 9, is one step closer to studying some of the most energetic and mysterious places in the universe in a new way.
Next year, we will begin creating our most detailed map yet of the visible sky, as the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile begins operations. The information it collects will far surpass previous data sets and is expected to yield significant breakthroughs in astrophysics. The first star map can be...
The UNM Office of the Vice President for Research (OVPR), in collaboration with Academic Affairs and ADVANCE at UNM, will soon be seeking proposals for the Spring 2022 Program for Enhancing Research Capacity (PERC). PERC supports acquisition of shared instrumentation or enhancement of shared facilities that enable major endeavors to...
It once was commonly believed that temperature controlled the antler (and breeding) cycle of the deer family and most other species. A study in Poland in 1954 was the first to demonstrate that the antler growth cycle was controlled by change in daylight hours throughout the year (photoperiod). Shortly after the start of antler growth in spring, a group of […]
A new mission has launched to study some the most intriguing secrets of the universe. No, not THAT spacecraft (JWST is scheduled for launch on December 22). Another new and exciting mission is called Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) and it will allow scientists to explore the hidden details of some of the most extreme and high-energy objects in the cosmos, such as black holes, neutron stars, pulsars and dozens of other objects.
The Community Observatory at the Folsom Lake College, El Dorado Center will celebrate the upcoming launch of the highly anticipated James Webb Space Telescope with a presentation from NASA Solar Ambassador Tim Pinkney speaking on this historical event Dec. 11. Vish Deshmane, lead docent at the Community Observatory, that this...
Text description provided by the architects. This atmospheric research observatory is a French national experimental facility dedicated to climate and environmental research. It is one of the few sites in Europe offering the instrumentation, laboratories, and reception capacities necessary to study atmospheric Physico-chemical processes, from the surface to the top of the troposphere to better understand, anticipate and predict heat waves and pollution peaks as well as to find innovative solutions for renewable electricity production.
The much-delayed launch of the James Webb space telescope will go ahead on December 24, NASA and the company overseeing the launch confirmed on Saturday.
The project, begun in 1989, was originally expected to deploy the instrument -- which will be the largest and most powerful telescope ever to be launched into space -- in the early 2000s.
But multiple problems forced delays and a tripling of the telescope's original budget with a final price tag of nearly $10 billion (8.8 billion euros).
The Webb telescope was built in the US and transported to its launch site in Kourou in French Guyana this year with a planned date of departure of December 18.
Spin waves, a change in electron spin that propagates through a material, could fundamentally change how devices store and carry information. These waves, also known as magnons, don’t scatter or couple with other particles. Under the right conditions, they can even act like a superfluid, moving through a material with zero energy loss.
The world’s next generation cosmic observatory, the James Webb Space Telescope, is due for launch on an Ariane 5 from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana in late December. Developed and constructed over more than 30 years, Webb is a remarkable feat of engineering and technology – with the largest astronomical mirror ever flown in space, sophisticated new scientific instruments, and a sunshield the size of a tennis court.
PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) – Equipped with technology developed in the Bay Area, the James Webb Space Telescope is set to leave Earth on Christmas Eve, with the goal of providing a look deeper into space.
It’s a highly anticipated launch, as scientists hope it’ll provide a new look into space and time – and a glimpse at first light.
“James Webb is a flagship mission to study the first light in the universe, the evolution of stars and planets, and it’s the next great observatory to be launched from NASA,” said Dr. Alison Nordt, the Director of Space Science and Instrumentation...
It would take a separate article to tell you about all the postponements of the James Webb space telescope, but finally, after another postponement that moves the launch date to December 24, about 10 billion dollars and more than 20 years to build it, the instrument that it will revolutionize our point of view on the cosmos is ready to launch, but there is a lot of fear.
Don’t be alarmed by the chemical equations accompanying this column. You don’t need to understand the chemistry. But it is important that everyone understand the basics of photosynthesis and how carbon is cycled and recycled in the ecosystem. First, photosynthesis. All green plants and some bacteria have a...
A spacecraft launched by NASA has done what was once thought impossible. On April 28, the Parker Solar Probe successfully entered the corona of the sun — an extreme environment that’s roughly 2 million degrees Fahrenheit. The historic moment was achieved thanks to a large collaboration of scientists...
GREEN BANK, WV (WOAY) – In December 1961, the Green Bank Observatory in Green Bank, West Virginia gained a beloved addition, its 40-foot-tall premier telescope, and now the observatory is celebrating the telescope’s 60th birthday. Originally, it was used to track eight different radio sources being detected throughout...
