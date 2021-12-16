ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Study of older veterans found efficacy of mRNA vaccines against delta fell dramatically over six months

By report
MedicalXpress
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of researchers working at the White River Junction Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Vermont reports that the efficacy of the two mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna declined in aging veterans more quickly than has been reported in other studies. In their JAMA Network Open Research Letter, the group...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has efficacy edge over Pfizer shot, study finds

Which coronavirus vaccine is best at beating COVID-19 -- Moderna or Pfizer?. New research hands that honor to Moderna: In what is billed as the first head-to-head comparison of the two shots, researchers analyzed the health records of nearly 440,000 U.S. veterans who received one of the two vaccines between early January 2021 and mid-May 2021.
INDUSTRY
WEKU

Omicron evades Moderna vaccine too, study suggests, but boosters help

There's more mixed news about the power of vaccines to protect people against the omicron variant — this time about the Moderna vaccine. A preliminary study made public Wednesday studied blood samples in the lab from 30 people who had gotten two Moderna shots, and it found that the antibodies in their blood are at least about 50 times less effective at neutralizing the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ShareCast

First studies into vaccine efficacy against Omicron spark cautious optimism

Experts reacted with cautious optimism to the results of the first studies into the efficacy of vaccines against the Omicron variant of Covid-19. While the new variant did lower vaccine efficacy, the loss was not complete. A study in South Africa among 14 persons given who were administered two doses...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
geneticliteracyproject.org

How did the Delta variant impact vaccine efficacy?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. As tens of millions who are eligible in the United States consider signing up for a Covid-19 booster shot, a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Marietta Daily Journal

Pfizer vaccine has 23% efficacy against omicron, S. African study shows

A two-shot course of Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine has just 22.5% efficacy against symptomatic infection with the omicron variant but can thwart severe disease, according to laboratory experiments in South Africa. Researchers at the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban issued additional data on a small study released earlier this...
HEALTH
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

COVID mRNA vaccines lose strength against Delta over time

Two new studies highlight waning mRNA COVID-19 efficacy against infection against the Delta (B1617.2) variant, with one showing that two doses of the Moderna vaccine were highly effective against all variants but that protection against Delta fell over time since vaccination. The other reveals a precipitous drop in mRNA vaccine...
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Effective Against Viral Variants, Delta Protection Wanes Over Time

Study shows moderately reduced efficacy of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over time against Delta infection, which supports current booster dose recommendations. Two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants, according to a study published in The British Medical Journal. However, the vaccine’s efficacy against the Delta variant moderately declined over time following vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Study Group#Delta#Mrna
beckershospitalreview.com

Antibody response to vaccines among hospitalized veterans dips after 4 months, CDC study finds

The antibody response to Pfizer-BioNTech's and Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 vaccines fell after 120 days days among hospitalized veterans, suggesting the importance of booster doses for lasting protection, according to the CDC's Dec. 10 Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Researchers evaluated the vaccine effectiveness among 1,896 U.S. veterans at five Veterans...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Study Provides Reassuring Data on Myocarditis Heart Condition After mRNA COVID Vaccination

Just 1.6 cases per 100,000 in younger individuals (12-39 years) after Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine; Findings support the overall safety of mRNA vaccines for covid-19. A study published by The BMJ today (December 16, 2021) provides more reassuring data on the risk of heart inflammation (myocarditis or myopericarditis) after mRNA vaccination against the covid-19 virus.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

First Study of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy in People Living with HIV

A clinical trial of 8 sub-Saharan African countries will be the first to study the efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in people living with HIV. An impending study will be the first to evaluate efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in people living with HIV, including those struggling to maintain viral suppression. The Ubuntu study will also be the first to analyze the efficacy of mRNA vaccines against the Omicron variant.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” Against All SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Kaiser Permanente study shows 2-dose Moderna vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, but protection against delta infection decreases over time. Kaiser Permanente research published today (December 15, 2021) in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Vaccines
healththoroughfare.com

New Covid Study: 21% Omicron Cases Hit The Unvaccinated

According to the latest reports, it seems that about 8 out of 10 people who have caught the Omicron covid variant were people who got jabbed. This is what the CDC says. As the Daily Wire online publication notes this is just 20% of covid 19 cases caused by the Omicron variant, based on an examination of diagnoses from December 1-8.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ktwb.com

UK study finds mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provide biggest booster impact

LONDON (Reuters) – COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna that use mRNA technology provide the biggest boost to antibody levels when given 10-12 weeks after the second dose, a British study published on Thursday has found. The “COV-Boost” study was cited by British officials when they announced that Pfizer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
SCIENCE
pharmatimes.com

NIHR study shows high efficacy of booster vaccines

The news arrives after the tenth recorded positive Omicron case in Scotland, which the government has confirmed has no previous connection to the previous nine. A study published in the Lancet and conducted by Professor Saul Faust, director of the National Institute for Health Research Clinical Research Facility at University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, has studied the effects of third doses of COVID-19 vaccinations. The study suggests that booster vaccines may well offer good protection in the face of the recently discovered Omicron variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

US experts recommend mRNA Covid vaccines over J&J shot

A US government-appointed panel of medical experts on Thursday unanimously recommended mRNA Covid vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna over Johnson & Johnson's shot, in light of its weaker protection and greater risks. The panel voted 15-0 in favor of the new guidance, which applies to everyone over 18 years of age. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the measure Thursday evening. "Today's updated recommendation emphasizes CDC's commitment to provide real-time scientific information to the American public," she said in a statement, urging Americans to get vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus. The recommendation officially steers the public away from J&J's drug, which was initially praised because it could be stored at fridge temperature and offered good efficacy against earlier strains of the coronavirus after just one shot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MedicalXpress

Severe COVID patients risk an increase in mortality rate when cared for outside of an ICU

Providing high-quality care to severely ill patients is a complex endeavor that requires trained personnel, a designated setting, monitoring equipment, and specialized management. Researchers from the School of Medicine at Trinity College and St James's Hospital have, for the first time, studied the clinical characteristics and the relative impact of caring for severe COVID-19 patients outside of the intensive care unit (ICU) setting in Ireland. The impact and outcome had been previously unknown. Their findings, which are part of a larger global study, have been published in ERJ Open Research.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy