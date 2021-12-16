1 year later, Binghamton may break opposite record

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton may set another weather record today, but this one is the opposite of the one we set exactly a year ago.

On December 17, 2020 we woke up to 41 inches of snow by 6:40 in the morning, a State of Emergency and a Travel Ban.

How much did we know ahead of time?

It was clear we were getting a bad storm, and all of the Southern Tier was placed in a Winter Storm Warning.

County Executive Jason Garnar also put Broome County in a State of Emergency ahead of the storm, however, no one was prepared for the total accumulation.

Around 10 AM, Garnar put a travel ban on the county, forbidding anyone to travel who were not “essential personnel.”

This year? We could be breaking the record for warmth on December 16, 2021.

The record high for the 16th was set in 1971 at 54 degrees, and today we are expected to get to the low 60s.

