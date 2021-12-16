ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Springsteen Sells Music Catalog to Sony for $500 Million

By Adam Chitwood
TheWrap
TheWrap
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Bruce Springsteen may no longer be The Boss of his own music catalog. The singer/songwriter has sold the music rights to his entire catalog to Sony Music Entertainment, according to Billboard and The New...

www.thewrap.com

