ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

As Head of The Papal Foundation, Phoenixville Man Looks to Raise a Billion Dollars for Charity with ‘Just Four Folks’

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=006G3a_0dOY3Kfs00
Image via The Papal Foundation.

In July, Phoenixville resident David Savage became the first executive director of The Papal Foundation, a Chester-based organization pledged to serve the Pope and the Catholic Church worldwide. J.F. Pirro, Main Line Today, covered the challenges Savage faces and the faith with which he intends to meet them.

His main goal is to raise the profile of the foundation.

“In the Catholic Church, it’s not a secret,” said Savage. “But still, most aren’t aware of the good work it does. There’s been a lot of volunteer leadership, but the staff is small — just four folks — so we’d like to go to the next level of success.”

The foundation distributed nearly $10 million last year. The aim is to grow that number, which will require vigorous fundraising.

“If we’re to raise money, more people need to know about us,” said Savage. “The vision is to distribute a billion dollars in the next seven years or so — an ambitious goal. But I’m Catholic, so I believe in the Holy Spirit doing great work.”

Some of the recent grants include a $45,000 grant requested by the Hijas de Jesús Sisters that helped build housing for 30 families in the Philippines.

“I’m amazed at the breadth of help the foundation offers,” said Savage.

Read more about David Savage and the Papal Foundation in Main Line Today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Sapling from Czech Concentration Camp, Preserved in Chester County, Is Transplanted to New York Museum

Tree dedication at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, final destination of the historic sapling that grew for a time at Longwood Gardens.Image via the Jewish Exponent. A silver maple tree with a lineage that goes back to a Czech concentration camp has been transplanted to the New York Museum of Jewish Heritage. The second-generation tree grew for a time at Longwood Gardens, writes Sasha Rogelberg for the Jewish Exponent.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenixville, PA
Society
City
Chester, PA
Chester, PA
Society
City
Phoenixville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy