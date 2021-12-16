Virginia Woman Fatally Shot By Long-Term Partner in Murder-Suicide; Teenage Son Was Also Injured

crime scene tape

A woman from Richmond, Virginia, lost her life after she was fatally shot by her long-term boyfriend---who later turned the gun on himself.

Police are investigating the tragic incident as a murder-suicide. The killings took place at the family's Chesterfield County home.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 7400 block of Barkbridge Road. They found one person in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived. He was later identified as the victim's son. Two more victims were found dead after officers entered the home.

Chesterfield police identified the victim as 47-year-old Makiba A. Hall.

Investigators say, Christopher B. Evans, 51, shot and killed Hall and shot her 18-year-old son, wounding him. He then took his own life. Hall and Evans died at the scene.

The victim's teenage son survived. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are unclear as to the motive for the killings.

"We don't know yet," said Chesterfield police Lt. Justin Aronson. "It's going to take more time to know exactly what precipitated this incident."

A neighbor told a local news station that the neighborhood is usually peaceful.

"Being normal, peaceful for the last 15 years and now something like this happening, you've got to start waking up and noticing, you know, that things might happen," Natanael Garcia told WRIC.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Police say they are not looking for any further suspects.