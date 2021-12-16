Three Business Luminaries with Ties to Chester County Among This Year’s Philly Power 100

Image via City & State Pennsylvania.

City & State Pennsylvania has published its 2021 Philly Power 100 list, and three people with Chester County ties have made the cut.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts ranked highest at No. 7. Roberts, who grew up in Newlin Township, helped Comcast become one of the nation’s leading telecommunications companies.

He led its transformation into a leading provider of Internet and cable television. He has also been recognized for his philanthropic endeavors and commitment to a diverse workforce.

Jason Wingard, President of Temple University, is next at No. 25. The West Chester native and graduate of Henderson High School is a relative newcomer to the university, having joined its ranks over the summer.

However, his new position gives him considerable clout in the city, as he will be overseeing 17 schools, eight campuses, 600 academic programs, and more than 35,000 students.

Finally, Gerard Sweeney, President and CEO of Brandywine Realty Trust, ranked No. 48. Sweeney, a Willistown Township resident, has helped the company grow from a total market capitalization of under $5 million in 1994 to about $5 billion today.