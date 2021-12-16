ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Business Luminaries with Ties to Chester County Among This Year’s Philly Power 100

Image via City & State Pennsylvania.

City & State Pennsylvania has published its 2021 Philly Power 100 list, and three people with Chester County ties have made the cut.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts ranked highest at No. 7. Roberts, who grew up in Newlin Township, helped Comcast become one of the nation’s leading telecommunications companies.

He led its transformation into a leading provider of Internet and cable television. He has also been recognized for his philanthropic endeavors and commitment to a diverse workforce.

Jason Wingard, President of Temple University, is next at No. 25. The West Chester native and graduate of Henderson High School is a relative newcomer to the university, having joined its ranks over the summer.

However, his new position gives him considerable clout in the city, as he will be overseeing 17 schools, eight campuses, 600 academic programs, and more than 35,000 students.

Finally, Gerard Sweeney, President and CEO of Brandywine Realty Trust, ranked No. 48. Sweeney, a Willistown Township resident, has helped the company grow from a total market capitalization of under $5 million in 1994 to about $5 billion today.

Read more about the Philly Power 100 in City & State Pennsylvania.

Plugging In: Digital Equity Coalition Advances Plan for Connectivity in Southern Chester County

A connectivity study may be the first step in establishing reliable broadband connections throughout southern Chester County. The Digital Equity Coalition, a grassroots advocacy group, has been pushing for months for an assessment of Internet connectivity in southern Chester County. Its call has finally sparked action, writes Joan Holliday for the Daily Local News.
First Resource: A Small Bank That Offers Big Benefits

Josh McKinley.Image via First Resource Bank. With a financial institution seemingly on every street corner, choosing where to bank can appear like a daunting task. However, it’s actually quite simple when you choose the one voted “Best Bank in Chester County” — First Resource Bank — for the past five years. The designation is proof that the best things often come in small packages.
West Chester University Recognized for Sustainability by Princeton Review and Sierra Club

Image via West Chester University. After WCU moved up to silver designation in 2020 under the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS) of the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE), it may not come as a surprise that the university continues to be part of two notable sustainability lists — both of which include institutions beyond the U.S.
Sapling from Czech Concentration Camp, Preserved in Chester County, Is Transplanted to New York Museum

Tree dedication at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, final destination of the historic sapling that grew for a time at Longwood Gardens.Image via the Jewish Exponent. A silver maple tree with a lineage that goes back to a Czech concentration camp has been transplanted to the New York Museum of Jewish Heritage. The second-generation tree grew for a time at Longwood Gardens, writes Sasha Rogelberg for the Jewish Exponent.
West Chester University Grad Helps Her Teenage Son’s Clothing Brand Grow from $178 Investment to $1 Million Business

Trey Brown and his mother, Sherell Peterson, and grandfather, Steven Hite, at the Spergo store in the King of Prussia Mall.Image via Jose Moreno, Philadelphia Inquirer. Philadelphian Trey Brown, at a mere 15 years old, is already riding his clothing brand Spergo to a career as an industry titan. His business mentor/distribution partner/mother is West Chester University graduate Sherell Peterson, and together, they’re on their way to building a fashion empire.
Longwood Gardens Awarded $550,000 to Expand Wastewater Treatment Plant

Image via Longwood Gardens. Longwood Gardens has been awarded $550,000 in state grant funding to help complete a comprehensive wastewater treatment plant expansion project. “Longwood is not only part of the fabric of Chester County, but recognized worldwide for its research, sustainability, educational outreach, and economic development,” said State Rep. Christina Sappey. “It’s important for the commonwealth to partner with forward-thinking organizations, so I’m very pleased they have received this funding.”
Chester County Introduces New Interactive Map That Showcases Publicly Accessible Trails, Nature Preserves

The Chester County Planning Commission has released a new interactive map that showcases all of the county’s publicly accessible trails and nature preserves. The Trailfinder Map helps residents and visitors discover new trails — more than 550 miles of them — to explore in Chester County. Nearly 70 miles of trails are multi-use, allowing for pedestrian and bicycle use, and are ADA-accessible. The map does not include most trails within housing developments, or short, isolated segments of trails.
