Wall St bank analysts grapple with capital impact of new derivatives rule

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street analysts are scratching their heads over the extent to which an arcane new derivatives rule will affect the performance of big banks as they wrap up the fourth quarter. The rule is one of a slew of measures introduced by regulators to discourage...

www.streetinsider.com

MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall St ends higher; Fed to end bond purchases in March

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. Following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed signaled its inflation target has...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Dollar steadies after fall triggered by central bank moves

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar steadied on Thursday but was headed toward a second day of losses as markets sorted a raft of central bank policy statements for clues to coming differences in interest rates and support for their economies. The dollar index of major currencies was down...
BUSINESS
WTAJ

Banks slowly reconsider overdraft fees amid public pressure

NEW YORK (AP) — The banking industry appears to have overdone it on overdraft fees. After decades of raking in billions of dollars from mostly poor Americans short of cash in their accounts, the biggest banks — under pressure from lawmakers and regulators — are slowly decreasing their reliance on the widely unpopular practice. A […]
CREDITS & LOANS
poundsterlinglive.com

Canadian Dollar: Bank of Canada's New Mandate Won't Derail the Outlook says Analyst

The Canadian Dollar sustained heavy losses alongside many other currencies amid a sharp U.S. Dollar rally to open the new week, which played out as the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced its new monetary policy framework agreement jointly with the Canadian government. Canada’s government and central bank announced on Monday...
BUSINESS
wincountry.com

Citigroup pauses buybacks briefly due to new capital rule – CFO

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Citigroup Inc is pausing buybacks of its stock this quarter because of the expected impact of a new capital rule related to derivatives risks, Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said on Wednesday. Mason said the new rule, which banks must adopt by the first quarter,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Nasdaq ends sharply lower as investors dump growth stocks

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's announcement of a faster end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors away from Big Tech and toward more economically sensitive sectors. Nvidia (NVDA.O) Apple (AAPL.O) Microsoft (MSFT.O), Amazon (AMZN.O) and Tesla (TSLA.O) all tumbled, hitting...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CITIGROUP INC

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This preliminary pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, underlying supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus are not an offer to sell these securities, nor are they soliciting an offer to buy these securities, in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
MarketWatch

Futu says it has not received any notice from Chinese regulators that may hurt its business

Futu Holdings Ltd. , the Hong Kong-based digitized brokerage company, said Friday it has not received any notice from Chinese regulators that is expected to have an adverse effect on its business or finances. The company made the comment in a statement released in response to media speculation. "The company has been operating steadily and will continue to serve existing and new clients," Futu said. It added that in addition to complying with the same regulations as other brokers with the same type of licenses, it has become aware that certain individuals and institutions have been "spreading false or fake information about Futu on social media with the purpose of profiting from short-selling." The company said it has gathered and passed on relevant information to the regulators. Futu stock was down 11.7% premarket and has fallen 18% in the year through Thursday's close, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS

