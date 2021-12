News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering therapeutics that change the course of autoimmune disease, today announced positive topline results from the AURORA 2 continuation study evaluating the long-term safety and tolerability of LUPKYNIS™ (voclosporin) for the treatment of adults with active lupus nephritis (LN), a serious complication in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). In combination with background immunosuppressive therapy, LUPKYNIS is the first and only FDA-approved medicine with three years of pivotal trial results, including long-term safety data, within LN.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 8 DAYS AGO