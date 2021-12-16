Potent Ventures Signs Initial Purchase Order for the Production of an Innovative Better-For-You Gummy Product Line, Intends to Change Its Business Name and Its Ticker Symbol

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") announces that it has filed articles of amendment, with an effective date of December 8, 2021, to change its name to "Scryb Inc." The Company's new stock symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will be "SCYB," and the Company expects its shares will commence trading under the new name and ticker symbol on or about market opening on or about Thursday, December 9, 2021.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO