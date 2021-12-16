ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potent Ventures Signs Initial Purchase Order for the Production of an Innovative Better-For-You Gummy Product Line, Intends to Change Its Business Name and Its Ticker Symbol

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Initial purchase order placed with manufacturing partner designed to fast-track market entry with high quality better-for-you product formulations. Gummy and Jelly Industry valued at $20 billion1. Initial purchase...

StreetInsider.com

Smooth Rock Announces Share Consolidation and Change to Ticker Symbol

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - Smooth Rock Ventures Corp.(TSXV: SOCK) (OTC Pink:SMRVF)("Smooth Rock" or the "Company")announces a consolidation of its common shares on a three (3) for one (1) basis (the "Share Consolidation") and a change to its trading symbol from "SOCK" to "SMRV." The Company currently has 74,024,406 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the Share Consolidation, the Company expects to have 24,674,794 common shares issued and outstanding.
techgig.com

L&T partners with Aramco to pull-up its production bandwidth

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) have inked a pre-phase agreement to establish manufacturing capabilities in. ). Larsen will construct the region's first Heavy Wall Pressure Vessels factory at Saudi Arabia's strategically placed Jubail Industrial City, according to a joint statement released on Tuesday by the companies. The agreement is part of...
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Cotopaxi Named to Inc.’s 2021 Best in Business List in Consumer Products

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Salt Lake City, UT. December 7, 2021 –Outdoor gear brand, and certified B Corp, Cotopaxi has been named to the Inc. 2021 Best in Business list in the consumer products category. Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact.
StreetInsider.com

Relay Changes Its Name to Scryb Inc.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") announces that it has filed articles of amendment, with an effective date of December 8, 2021, to change its name to "Scryb Inc." The Company's new stock symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will be "SCYB," and the Company expects its shares will commence trading under the new name and ticker symbol on or about market opening on or about Thursday, December 9, 2021.
martechseries.com

DeepIntent Outcomes Named by PM360 as One of the Most Innovative Products of 2021

PM360, a leading trade magazine for marketing decision-makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries, has named DeepIntent Outcomes™ one of the most innovative products of 2021. DeepIntent Outcomes, launched earlier this year, is an optimization engine that brings significant and differentiated features to the market, allowing...
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Upgrades ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst N. Quinn Bolton upgraded ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) from Hold to Buy with a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Reuters

German vertical farming startup Infarm raises $200 million

BERLIN (Reuters) - German vertical farming start-up Infarm said on Thursday it had raised $200 million from investors to help expand its presence and products, achieving a valuation of over $1 billion. The Berlin-based company, which currently focuses on indoor production of herbs and salad greens, uses cloud computing to...
Footwear News

After the ‘Great Resignation’ Hit Retail Hard in 2021, Here’s How Companies Plan to Hire and Retain Talent in 2022

After the “Great Resignation” hit retail hard in 2021 amid a labor shortage, the big question remains: Will the situation get better in 2022? Since July, the U.S. has added a net total of just less than 40,000 retail jobs, which accounts for gains in October as well as losses in August, July, and November. In September, roughly 4.4 million people, or 3% of U.S. workers, quit their jobs. Retail and the food service industries saw the most turnover in September. While top executives said hiring will continue to be challenges, they’ve implemented new strategies to attract and retain workers. Bob Philion, President...
just-drinks.com

Beverage brand owners prepare for cyberattacks with recruitment drive – data

The proportion of beverage manufacturing and supply companies hiring for cybersecurity-related positions increased markedly last month, according to recent research, with 51.4% recruiting for at least one position in the area. The figure, which features in GlobalData’s latest analysis, represents a leap on the 29% of drinks companies that were...
NBC Connecticut

A Dutch Vertical Farming Company Has Just Been Valued at Over $1 Billion

Erez Galonska, co-founder and CEO of Infarm, said in a statement that the current food system is broken. At the moment the company grows 75 different varieties of herbs, salads and leafy greens. It company ultimately wants to grow the entire fruit and vegetable basket and sell premium food at...
pymnts

Corporate Food Solutions Startup ezCater Raises $100M

EzCater, the online marketplace startup that connects businesses with restaurants and caterers, raised $100 million in a Series D-2 funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, according to a press release on Wednesday (Dec. 15). The fresh infusion of capital brings ezCater’s total funding to $425 million at a...
greenhousegrower.com

Clean Crop Solutions Works To Grow Its Product Reach

Innovation never stops. The people behind Clean Crop Solutions understand this mantra well. Though the Ocala, FL-based company aims to provide unique biological crop protection and plant health options for a multitude of specialty crops, the technology continues to expand, branching out recently to include a super surfactant for the cannabis and hemp markets.
StreetInsider.com

Emgold Releases Positive Soil Sampling Results Defining Two New Exploration Targets At Its Golden Arrow Property, NV

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSX-V:EMR) ("Emgold" or the "Company") is pleased to report results of a soil sampling program at its Golden Arrow Property, NV ("Golden Arrow" or the "Property"). A total of 1,109 soil samples were collected from two areas located in the southern part of the Property. Based on the results of the sampling, two new exploration targets have been discovered. These targets have been named the Big Hope Prospect and Kawich Prospect. Current resource areas at Golden Arrow are named Gold Coin and Hidden Hill.
featureweekly.com

Sonos announces plans to improve the efficiency and repairability of its products

Sonos today announced measures to improve the longevity and efficiency of its speakers and other products. It’s part of the company’s bigger aim to become more environmentally friendly, with an emphasis on reducing e-waste and pollutants that contributes to climate change. Sonos’ new ambitions include making its products...
ecomagazine.com

Teledyne Marine Strengthens its Product Management Team

​November 2021, Teledyne Marine are pleased to announce the appointment of Pim Kuus to the newly created role of Senior Hydrographer & Product Manager for Teledyne RESON's market leading echosounders. ​Based out of the UK, Pim is well known in the industry and rejoins Teledyne Marine having previously spent seven...
rew-online.com

Mack-Cali changing its name

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation announced that it has rebranded to Veris Residential, Inc. The name change reflects the company’s new strategic direction as it transitions into a pure-play multifamily REIT and seeks to generate long-term value for shareholders. The company will continue to be publicly traded on the New York Stock...
aithority.com

Infobird Upgrades Its Intelligent Interactive Training Product

Infobird Co., Ltd, a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions, announced that it has upgraded its cloud-based intelligent interactive training SaaS product to empower enterprises to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of sales and customer service representatives training by leveraging technologies such as AI chatbots. By simulating a real-life training experience, sales or customer service representatives are able to get trained with a virtual customer anytime, anywhere in the world. The upgraded product now also supports training in English for clients with international training needs. When combined with the company’s intelligent quality inspection product, these two products can create a closed-loop management of customer engagement and training of sales or customer service representatives. This could further drive additional business values for enterprises in the future.
aithority.com

OneValley Launches Venture Fund To Back Dynamic Startups And Entrepreneurs Emerging Across Its Global Innovation Ecosystem

New fund will seek to invest across sectors with a focus on startups in the OneValley network that are solving high value problems in high growth markets using next-generation technologies. The OneValley Fund aims to deploy $25 million, primarily through seed and pre-seed investments with follow-on investments in high performing...
