Potent Ventures Signs Initial Purchase Order for the Production of an Innovative Better-For-You Gummy Product Line, Intends to Change Its Business Name and Its Ticker Symbol
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Initial purchase order placed with manufacturing partner designed to fast-track market entry with high quality better-for-you product formulations. Gummy and Jelly Industry valued at $20 billion1. Initial purchase...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0