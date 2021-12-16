U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Port of Savannah

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Today, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine led Senator Mark R. Warner and Representatives Bobby Scott, Gerald Connolly, Don Beyer, A. Donald McEachin, Elaine Luria, Abigail Spanberger, and Jennifer Wexton in a letter to Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation, inviting him to visit the Port of Virginia. In their letter, the lawmakers point to the success of past infrastructure investments that have allowed the Port to remain fluid in the face of our nation’s supply chain challenges and invite the Secretary to visit Hampton Roads to learn more about the Port’s best practices that can be applied to other ports across the nation as the Administration works to address these challenges.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO