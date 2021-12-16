ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autodesk (ADSK) Acquires ProEst

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced that it is acquiring ProEst, a cloud-based estimating solution that enables construction teams to create estimates, perform digital takeoffs, generate detailed reports and proposals and manage bid-day processes. Autodesk plans to integrate...

StreetInsider.com

Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Acquires ResortSuite

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS), a leading provider of next generation SaaS software solutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ResortSuite, a Canada-based fully integrated property management solution provider focused on the complex multi-amenity and resort market. This acquisition creates the opportunity to bring next generation SaaS solutions to ResortSuite customers who have been served well by a trusted partner for more than twenty years. With unparalleled experience and commitment to the hospitality industry and innovation driven roadmaps and expertise, this combination will enable revenue synergies and delivery of world class integrated hotel property management and contactless capabilities to the global hospitality industry.
SOFTWARE
aviationtoday.com

Vertical Aerospace Merges with Broadstone Acquisition Corp., Lists Shares on NYSE as EVTL

The global aerospace and technology company Vertical Aerospace Group shared news of their merger with Broadstone Acquisition Corp., and Vertical’s ordinary shares begin trading this week (as EVTL) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Prior investors include American Airlines, Honeywell, Rolls-Royce, Avolon, Microsoft’s M12, Rocket, 40North, and Kouros. Pre-orders for Vertical’s aircraft total $5.4 billion, including American Airlines and Virgin Atlantic, among several others.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Financial Times

Oracle nears deal to buy health IT company Cerner for $30bn

Oracle is nearing a deal to acquire healthcare information technology group Cerner for about $30bn, according to people briefed about the matter, as Larry Ellison’s company seeks to cement its position in one of the fastest-growing corners of the IT industry. The move to acquire Cerner, best known for...
SOFTWARE
StreetInsider.com

Accenture (ACN) Q1 Revenue Tops Consensus, Offers Guidance

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported Q1 EPS of $2.78, may not compare to the analyst estimate of $2.35. Revenue for the quarter came in at $15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. GUIDANCE:. Accenture sees Q2...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Upgrades ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst N. Quinn Bolton upgraded ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) from Hold to Buy with a price ...
STOCKS
abladvisor.com

The Investment Strategies and Technology Powering the Middle Market

The middle market is a critical subset of the economy: When the economy grows, so does the middle market. Defined as organizations with annual revenues between $10 million and $1 billion, it is responsible for one-third of private sector GDP and employment. Since the financial crisis of 2008, the middle...
MARKETS
investing.com

Oracle in talks to buy Cerner - WSJ

(Reuters) - Enterprise software maker Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is in talks to buy electronic medical records company Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) in a deal that could be valued at $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The transaction could bring Oracle a raft of health...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Cerner (CERN) December IV bid into Oracle (ORCL) in discussions to acquire Cerner, WSJ reports

Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN) December call option implied volatility is at 48, January is at 36; compared to its 52-week range of 19 to 39 into Oracle (ORCL) in discussions to acquire Cerner, WSJ reports. Call put ratio 14.6 calls to 1 put with focus on December 77.50 calls.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Elastic NV. (ESTC) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy upgraded Elastic NV. (NYSE: ESTC) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $156.00. The analyst comments "While Elastic, at its core, is an open source search technology, it offers a very powerful set of software products that enable it to ingest, filter, store, search, and analyze data in any form, whether structured or unstructured. This enables the stack to generate insights from a wide variety of data sources, driving the wide applicability of the Elastic platform across a broad range of use cases. Our Dec 2022 price target of $156 is based on a ~15x EV/CY22E revenue multiple."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jabil (JBL) Tops Q1 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) reported Q1 EPS of $1.92, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $1.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) PT Raised to $100 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Matt Biegler raised the price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZNTL) to $100.00 (from $90.00) while maintaining an ...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) PT Raised to $73 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Patrick Ho raised the price target on Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) to $73.00 (from $68.00) while maintaining a ...
STOCKS
Middletown Press

CIOs and CTOS Move to the Front of the C-Suite

As company operations become more influenced by technology, the Covid-19 epidemic has boosted the importance of chief information officers (CIOs), hastening a transition from backroom technologists to front-office decision-makers. CIOs and other corporate IT professionals have found themselves in increased leadership roles over the last year. They play an essential...
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Nauticus Robotics to Become Publicly Traded Company Via Merger with CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (CLAQ)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc., a Houston-based developer of cloud-based surface and subsea robots, software, and associated services, and CleanTech Acquisition Corp ...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades Commercial Metals Company (CMC) to Neutral

Citi analyst Alexander Hacking upgraded Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) ...
MARKETS
commercialintegrator.com

Exclusive Interview: A First Look at Exertis Almo Pro AV

Almo’s Warren Chaiken and Exertis’ Clive Fitzharris offer perspective on this week’s huge acquisition news. Yesterday, the commercial AV industry awoke to news of one of the most consequential acquisitions in recent years: DCC Technology, which trades as Exertis, has acquired Almo Corp. in North America. This move comes on the heels of Dublin, Ireland-based parent company DCC plc completing several other North America acquisitions in recent years. Those include Stampede, Jam Industries, The Music People and JB&A. Almo, however, represents the largest acquisition in DCC plc’s history. With Almo, the organization now has about 15,000 employees. And on the technology side of the business, with Almo enfolded into the organization, revenues are north of $7 billion. All told, the combined organization, called Exertis Almo Pro AV, has become the largest specialist distributor of pro AV products and services in North America.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Starts Butterfly Network (BFLY) at Neutral

UBS analyst Matt Taylor initiates coverage on Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) ...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Altair Engineering Inc. For: Dec 16 Filed by: Christ Revocable Trust

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Needham Starts Roblox (RBLX) at Buy, Sees Over 40% Upside

Needham & Company analyst Bernie McTernan initiated research coverage of Roblox (NASDAQ: RBLX) with a Buy rating and a $136.00 ...
STOCKS

