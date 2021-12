HOUSTON — The City of Houston along with Texas Children's Hospital will host a mega vaccination clinic this Friday. The clinic will be held from 12 to 8 p.m. at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Houston health officials are hoping to vaccinate at least 5,000 people at the clinic, including children as young as 5. Booster shots will be available for those 16 and older.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO