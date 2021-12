In a signal of his imprint on General Mills, Doug Martin is abandoning the title of chief marketing officer held by his predecessor. Martin’s preferred title, chief brand officer, aligns better with the company’s strategy, said Martin, who begins today as chief disruptive growth officer and chief brand officer at the Minneapolis food giant. Martin has served as chief disruptive growth officer since July of this year and was named interim CMO in July following the departure of Ivan Pollard. His new role officially begins Jan. 3.

